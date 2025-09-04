Maximize your returns: Here's 10 stocks with the highest dividend yields

High Dividend Yeild Stocks: For investors seeking consistent dividend income, Religare Broking has identified 10 stocks with the highest dividend yields, making them attractive options for those looking to enhance their returns. Dividend yield, a key metric for evaluating dividend-paying stocks, indicates the income investors earn relative to the price of the shares. The brokerage has filtered the list of top dividend-paying companies based on their fundamental strength.

Coal India tops the list of high dividend yield stocks, followed by PTC India, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), REC, GAIL (India), Power Finance Corporation, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Petronet LNG.

Here’s the detailed list of the top 10 stocks with high dividend yields: Coal India secured the first spot with a dividend yield of 7.1 per cent and a current market price (CMP) of ₹375. The company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 7. For the fiscal year 2025, the dividend per share (DPS) was ₹26.5, compared to ₹25.5 in FY24. PTC India has a dividend yield of 6.7 per cent with a CMP of ₹175. The P/E ratio is 8.4. The DPS for FY25 stood at ₹11.7, slightly higher than ₹7.8 in FY24. Gujarat Pipavav Port follows with a dividend yield of 5.5 per cent and a CMP of ₹149. Its P/E ratio stands at 18.2. The company declared a DPS of ₹8.2 for FY25, up from ₹7.3 in FY24.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has a dividend yield of 5.2 per cent with a CMP of ₹234. The P/E ratio is 8.1. ONGC maintained a steady DPS of ₹12.3 for both FY24 and FY25. REC reported a dividend yield of 5.1 per cent and a CMP of ₹350. With a P/E ratio of 5.5, the company announced a DPS of ₹18 for FY25, compared to ₹16 in FY24. GAIL (India) has a dividend yield of 4.3 per cent and a CMP of ₹173. The company’s P/E ratio is 11.7. Its DPS for FY25 was ₹7.5, up from ₹5.5 in FY24.

Power Finance Corporation posted a dividend yield of 4.2 per cent with a CMP of ₹380. The P/E ratio stands at 5.2. The company declared a DPS of ₹15.8 in FY25, up from ₹13.5 in FY24. Source: Reliagre Broking HCL Technologies reported a dividend yield of 4.1 per cent and a CMP of ₹1,455. The P/E ratio is 23.4. The DPS was ₹60 in FY25, up from ₹52 in FY24. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) also had a dividend yield of 4.1 per cent with a high CMP of ₹3,085. The company’s P/E ratio is 22.7. TCS offered a DPS of ₹126 for FY25, up from ₹73 in FY24.