BEL shares rise: Shares of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) rose up to as 2.16 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 273.15 per share on Tuesday, October 08, 2024.

The rise in BEL share price came on the back of an additional order win worth Rs 500 crore.

In an exchange filing, the company said, BEL said, “Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), has se- cured additional orders of more than Rs.500 crore since its last disclosure on September 11, 2024.”

With these orders, BEL has orders worth Rs 7,689 crore in the current financial year.

“The major orders received include EMI shelters, AMC for Integrated Air Command and Control system nodes, Upgrade / spares for gun systems, spares for radars, communica- tion system etc,” BEL highlighted.

BEL financial performance

BEL reported a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise of 47 per cent in its net profit to Rs 791 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2025 (Q1FY25), as compared to Rs 538.5 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2024 (Q1FY24).

The company's sales jumped a little over 20 per cent annually to Rs 4,243.6 crore in the June quarter of FY25, from Rs 3,532.9 crore in the June quarter of FY24.

BEL share price history



BEL shares have almost doubled investors' wealth in the past year. On a year-to-date (Y-T-D) basis, the BEL share has jumped about 46 per cent.

In the past month, however, the stock has corrected by 3 per cent.

The 52-week range of the share is Rs 127-340.35.

BEL background



Founded in 1954, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is renowned for its expertise across various domains. It specialises in the design, development, manufacturing, supply, and life cycle support of strategic electronic products and systems.

Initially, BEL catered to the specialised electronic requirements of the Indian defence services. Today, it has evolved into a diversified entity with multiple products and technologies, serving customers domestically and internationally.

BEL's product portfolio includes a wide range of strategic electronic products such as radar warning receivers, composite communication systems, night vision devices, versatile communication systems (VCS), IFF Interrogators, LRFs, X-Ray tubes, radar fingerprinting systems, ESM systems, V/UHF search receivers, shelters, PCB assemblies, cable harness components, and mechanical assemblies.

The market capitalisation of BEL is Rs 1,98,277.75 crore, according to BSE.

At 10:06 AM, the BEL share was trading 1.46 per cent higher at Rs 271.25 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.16 per cent higher at 81,179.29 levels.