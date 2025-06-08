India holds the top spot in our EM playbook: Bernstein's Venugopal Garre

Mid and smallcap stocks took a beating during the market correction earlier this year. Venugopal Garre, managing director and India head of research at Bernstein, tells Puneet Wadhwa in an email interview that improving macro conditions and lower earnings risk make this a good time to start evaluating bottom-up opportunities in quality midcaps. His December 2025 Nifty target is 26,500. Edited excerpts:

It has been a choppy year for equities globally. Which camp are you in — the bulls or the bears?

Globally, we expect continued volatility as policy uncertainty remains high, particularly with ongoing US-China trade negotiations and shifting