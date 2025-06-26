Bharti Airtel market cap tops ₹12 trillion; rallies 27% thus far in CY2025

Thus far in the calendar year 2025 (CY25), the stock price of the telecom services provider has outperformed the market by surging 27 per cent, as compared to 6 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. Meanwhile, the stock price of Bharti Airtel partly-paid (PP) shares also hit a new high at ₹1,532.90, rallied 30 per cent so far in CY25.

Reliance Industries is at top of the list with market-cap of ₹19.96 trillion and HDFC Bank at number second position with market-cap of ₹15.26 trillion and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) at number third rank with market-cap of ₹12.46 trillion, data shows.

What’s driving Bharti Airtel stock price

Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities expect telcos’ average revenue per user (ARPU) to grow at ~12 per cent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) in the next 3-5 years given the consolidated industry structure, to ensure a ‘3+1’ player market and higher ARPU requirement for Jio not only to justify its significant 5G capex but also given its potential listing plans.

Hence, the brokerage firm expects the industry ARPU to grow at ~12 per cent CAGR to ₹290-320 by FY28 (via tariff hikes, MBB upgrades, post-paid additions and data monetisation) for a pre-tax RoCE of 12-15 per cent. The next tariff hike of ~15 per cent is most likely in CY26 (i.e., ~2 years after the Jul’24 tariff hike); however, a near-term tariff hike can’t be ruled out given Jio’s potential listing plans and the central government’s (GoI) intent to ensure a 3+1 player market.