Home / Markets / News / Kalpataru IPO sees muted demand; subscription lags at 35%, GMP nil

Kalpataru IPO sees muted demand; subscription lags at 35%, GMP nil

Kalpataru IPO subscription status Day 3: The portion reserved for retail individual investors was booked 72 per cent, followed by non-institutional investors at 45 per cent

IPO
Kalpataru IPO will close for bidding today, June 26
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 9:58 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Kalpataru IPO subscription status Day 3: The initial public offering (IPO) of Mumbai-based real estate developer, Kalpataru continues to witness a muted demand from investors as on the second day of subscription the issue was booked only 35 per cent. The mainline offer received bids for 7.95 million shares as against 22.8 million shares on offer, according to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data at 5 PM on Wednesday, June 25. 
 
The portion reserved for retail individual investors was booked 72 per cent, followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 45 per cent, and the employees portion was subscribed 38 per cent. The issue witnessed the lowest demand from qualified institutional investors (QIIs) at 17 per cent subscription. 
 
The issue opened for subscription on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, and will close today, June 26, 2025. 

Kalpataru IPO grey market premium (GMP)

The unlisted shares of Kalpataru were trading at ₹417, a marginal premium of ₹3 or 0.72 per cent compared to the upper-end price of ₹414, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.   ALSO READ | Globe Civil Projects IPO ends today; 15x subscription, GMP at 21%

Here are the key details of Kalpataru IPO:

Kalpataru IPO is a book-building issue worth ₹1,590 crore comprising a fresh issue of 38.4 million equity shares and no offer for sale (OFS) component. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹387 to ₹414. 
 
Ahead of the IPO, the real estate sector company raised ₹708 crore from nine anchor investors at the upper price end. GIC Singapore, GSS Opportunities Investment (Bain Capital), SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, SBI General Insurance, Aditya Birla Sun Life, 360 ONE WAM, Taurus Mutual Fund and Ayushmat are the anchor investors.
 
According to the red herring prospectus, the company intends to use ₹1192.5 crore from the net issue proceeds for the repayment of certain borrowing availed by itself and its subsidiaries. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 
 
MUFG Intime India, formerly Link Intime is the registrar for the issue. ICICI Securities, JM Financial, and Nomura Financial Advisory & Securities (India) are the book-running lead managers.   ALSO READ | Indogulf Cropsciences IPO opens today: GMP at 10%, should you subscribe?

About Kalpataru

Kalpataru, a part of Kalpataru Group, is an integrated real estate development company involved in all key activities associated with real estate development, including the identification and acquisition of land, planning, designing, execution, sales, and marketing. It has a strong presence in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune, spanning micro-markets and price segments. 
 
By the end of 2024, the company (along with its promoters) had successfully completed 120 projects, covering a developable area exceeding 25.87 million square feet across key locations, including Mumbai, Thane, Panvel, Pune, Hyderabad, Indore, Bengaluru, and Jodhpur. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's high, up 350 pts; Nifty tests 25,350; defence, metal, autos surge

Rupee gains on soft dollar, easing West Asia tensions; opens at 85.92/$

Asian stocks dip, dollar weakens as Trump escalates attack on Powell

Dividend stocks: HDFC Bank, 18 others to go ex-date on June 27; full list

Dividend stocks: HDFC Bank, 18 others to go ex-date on June 27; full list

Topics :Stock MarketIPOsKalpataruMarketsNSE

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story