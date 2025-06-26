SBI to HAL: These PSUs merit long-term portfolio spot, says Motilal Oswal

India’s public sector undertakings (PSUs) deserve a place in long-term investor portfolios, as strong demand tailwinds persist while valuations have cooled off from their peak, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Indian PSUs have been one of the most remarkable stories of Indian capital markets after Covid-19, the domestic brokerage said in a note on Thursday, adding that several PSU sectors posted a sharp turnaround in profit and created unexpected shareholder value.

Listed companies delivered a strong earnings compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 30 per cent between financial year 2020 (FY20) and FY25, with PSUs growing even faster at 36 per cent, analysts at Motilal Oswal said.

However, PSU earnings growth slowed in FY25 due to a high base from a sharp 43 per cent jump in FY24 and weaker performance in the oil and gas sector. This was also due to lower government capex, weak consumption trends, and volatility caused by geopolitical tensions, the note said. Growth optimism Although some cyclical moderation was seen in FY25, the key building blocks and supportive environment for sustained profitable growth in several PSUs remain intact, Motilal Oswal noted. Analysts expect a rebound amid increased government spending and continued focus on infrastructure and capex, stronger order books, and a favourable monsoon season. Further, the government's focus on localisation and the 'Make-in-India' initiative in the defence sector will continue to drive growth for industrial PSUs, it said. "We expect PSU contributions to earnings and market capitalisation to remain stable or improve going forward.

Motilal Oswal estimates a 10 per cent profit after tax (PAT) compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for its PSU coverage universe. This growth will be largely driven by the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and oil and gas (O&G) sectors, based on conservative assumptions from the FY25 base, it said. Sectors such as logistics, capital goods and metals are also expected to support earnings. Valuations cool The market capitalisation of the BSE PSU Index touched a record high of ₹74 trillion in July 2024. It then fell 31 per cent in February 2025 amid a broader market correction, before rebounding 25 per cent in June 2025.