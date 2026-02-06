Data Patterns shares zoom 9% as Dec quarter profit jumps 30% YoY

The company's stock rose as much as 9.3 per cent during the day to ₹2,758.9 per share, the steepest intraday gain since January 18 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 8.9 per cent higher at ₹2,750 apiece, compared to a 0.21 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 11:33 AM.

Shares of the company currently trade at 7.3 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 4.5 per cent this year, compared to a 2 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Data Patterns has a total market capitalisation of ₹15,385.51 crore.

Commenting on the results, S Rangarajan, chairman and managing director of Data Patterns, said the company was encouraged by the strong performance in the third quarter and the nine months ended FY26, driven by robust execution and sustained demand across key programmes and segments. He added that the healthy growth in revenue and profitability reflects the strength of the company’s operating model.

Operating Ebitda grew 43.58 per cent to ₹77.58 crore in Q3 FY26 from ₹54.03 crore in the year-ago period, although the Ebitda margin moderated to 44.81 per cent from 46.16 per cent.

Rangarajan also noted that the order book stood at an all-time high of ₹1,868 crore, providing strong revenue visibility. Order inflows during FY26 have been encouraging, reinforcing the company’s growth outlook, and with a strong executable pipeline, the company remains confident of achieving its full-year guidance.

The company’s orders on hand currently stand at ₹760 crore. Orders worth ₹1,107.8 crore are under negotiation, with order releases awaited. This takes the total order book to ₹1,867.8 crore, compared with ₹730 crore as of April 1, 2025.

Motilal Oswal said the company delivered a strong earnings beat versus estimates. The brokerage maintained its 'Neutral' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹2,529.