Bharti Telecom plans to raise up to ₹10,500 crore via bonds on Tuesday

Bharti Telecom, the holding company of Bharti Airtel , plans to raise up to ₹10,500 crore on Tuesday through the sale of bonds maturing in two years and three years and two months. If fully subscribed, it would mark the largest bond issuance of the current financial year.

The bonds will carry annual coupons of 7.35 per cent and 7.45 per cent, respectively, making this the company’s cheapest fund-raising in four years. In comparison, Bharti Telecom had raised ₹11,150 crore through bond sales in November 2024.

Mutual funds are expected to be the primary investors, with foreign and private banks also expected to be major buyers.

CRISIL and CARE have assigned a AAA rating to the bonds. The company has ₹9,750 crore of debt maturing between November and December and an additional ₹16,150 crore due between 2027 and 2034. After a surge in corporate bond issuances in the first quarter, activity slowed in the second as borrowing costs climbed. However, the market expects a rebound soon, with easing yields expected to rekindle investor interest in the bond market. Indian corporates had raised a record ₹4.07 trillion through debt in the first four months of the current financial year.