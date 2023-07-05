Bias for Nifty FMCG, auto indices remain bullish; sell-on-rise apt strategy

The overall trend on the charts is bullish, indicating a positive outlook for the index. However, daily charts hint towards a negative divergence on the Relative Strength Index (RSI). This suggests that the index may face selling pressure on upward movements.



On the charts, there is a strong resistance zone expected between 52,900 and 53,400. Traders should be cautious when the index approaches this range as it may encounter resistance and potential selling pressure.



On the other hand, support levels on the charts are anticipated around 52,000, 51,325, and 50,700. These levels provide potential buying opportunities, as the index may find support and reverse its downward movements.



The recommended trading strategy in this scenario would be to book profits on any upward movement or when the index reaches resistance levels. Traders can take advantage of the positive momentum and secure their gains.



It is advisable to wait for some corrections or pullbacks on the daily charts before considering new bullish positions. Buying near support levels can be a favorable approach as it aligns with the overall bullish trends.