Home / Markets / News / Front running case: Individual settles case with Sebi, pays over Rs 44 lakh

Front running case: Individual settles case with Sebi, pays over Rs 44 lakh

An individual on Tuesday settled with capital markets regulator Sebi a case pertaining to the alleged front running of trades of its clients Aequitas after payment of over Rs 44 lakh

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The order came after the applicant (Pawan N Agarwal) filed a settlement application under the settlement regulations.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 11:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An individual on Tuesday settled with capital markets regulator Sebi a case pertaining to the alleged front running of trades of its clients Aequitas after payment of over Rs 44 lakh towards settlement charges.

Aequitas is a Mumbai-based boutique investment firm.

The order came after the applicant (Pawan N Agarwal) filed a settlement application under the settlement regulations.

"The instant proceedings initiated against the applicant vide show cause notice (SCN) dated April 22, 2022, is disposed of," Sebi said in a settlement order.

Sebi received a complaint from Finsec Law Advisors alleging that Pawan N Agarwal and two others have violated the provisions of Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices (PFUTP) by engaging in front running/ mirror trading of trades of its clients Aequitas.

Thereafter, an investigation was carried out by the regulator and it was observed that Agarwal had violated the provisions of PFUTP rules.

Upon conclusion of the investigation, the regulator initiated adjudication proceedings and issued a SCN dated April 22, 2022, to Agarwal for the alleged contraventions of the norms.

In June 2022, Agarwal informed the markets watchdog that he had filed a settlement application to settle the case. Sebi then recommended the settlement of instant proceedings upon payment of Rs 44.20 lakh towards the settlement fee.

After this, Agarwal remitted the amount and settled the case with the regulator.

Also Read

Baring Private Equity India pays Rs 16.57 lakh to settle case with Sebi

Arihant Capital settle case with Sebi, pays Rs 17 lakh as settlement charge

Sebi pause on 'total expense ratio' sets off rally in AMC shares

ZEEL CEO Goenka settles insider trading case with Sebi; pays Rs 50.7 lakh

Fairfax Financial Holdings settle case with Sebi; pays Rs 29.25 L charges

LTIMindtree to replace HDFC on Nifty50 benchmark with effect from 13 July

Bond auction: 9 states borrow Rs 16,200 crore, Tamil Nadu tops list

Street gives thumbs up to Bajaj Finance's strong Q1 biz update, stock up 7%

Senco Gold IPO subscribed by 69% on first day of subscription

Nova Agri, Netweb Tech India, EMS get Sebi's approval to float IPO

Topics :SEBICompanies

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 11:20 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story