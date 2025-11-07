Friday, November 07, 2025 | 02:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Hindalco Q2 results: Net profit jumps 21% to ₹4,741 cr, revenue up 13%

Hindalco Q2 results: Net profit jumps 21% to ₹4,741 cr, revenue up 13%

Hindalco's profit surge was driven by a strong performance by its India business, and a resilient performance by its subsidiary Novelis, the company said

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Aditya Birla Group-led Hindalco Industries reported a consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) of ₹4,741 crore during the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), up 21 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹3,909 crore. 
 
The aluminum major's revenue from operations rose 13 per cent to ₹66,058 crore in Q2FY26, from ₹58,203 crore from the same quarter last year. 
 
The surge was driven by a strong performance by the India business, and a resilient performance by its subsidiary Novelis, Hindalco said in a BSE filing. 
 
“Hindalco continued its growth momentum amid global volatility, delivering strong performance in both volumes and profitability. This performance was driven by robust contributions from the India business, disciplined cost management, and operational efficiencies across segments," said Satish Pai, managing director of Hindalco Industries.
 

Topics : Hindalco results Hindalco Industries Q2 results BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

