Bikaji Foods International shares gained 5.9 per cent in trade, logging an intra-day high at ₹685 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company released its Q3 results.

READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Its revenue from operations rose 10.7 per cent to ₹790 crore, as compared to ₹713.5 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

The Earnings before interest, tax , depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter under review stood at ₹98.4 crore, as compared to ₹55.6 crore a year ago. Ebitda margin stood at 12.5 per cent, as against 7.8 per cent a year ago.

Segment-wise, ethnic snacks revenue grew by 13.3 per cent Y-o-Y, which constitutes 67.4 per cent of overall revenue.

Packaged sweets’ revenue de-grew by 17.1 per cent Y-o-Y, which constitutes 12.3 per cent of overall revenue because of a shift in season in Q2 in the current year as compared to Q3 in the last year.