Bikaji Foods International consolidated net profit rises 117.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Bikaji Foods International rose 117.64% to Rs 62.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 28.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.24% to Rs 775.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 697.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.775.78697.4212.687.95105.6159.0481.5738.5262.1828.57

