Bikaji Foods International consolidated net profit rises 117.64% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 11.24% to Rs 775.78 croreNet profit of Bikaji Foods International rose 117.64% to Rs 62.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 28.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.24% to Rs 775.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 697.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales775.78697.42 11 OPM %12.687.95 -PBDT105.6159.04 79 PBT81.5738.52 112 NP62.1828.57 118
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 9:05 AM IST