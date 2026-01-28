Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bikaji Foods International consolidated net profit rises 117.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Bikaji Foods International consolidated net profit rises 117.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 11.24% to Rs 775.78 crore

Net profit of Bikaji Foods International rose 117.64% to Rs 62.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 28.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.24% to Rs 775.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 697.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales775.78697.42 11 OPM %12.687.95 -PBDT105.6159.04 79 PBT81.5738.52 112 NP62.1828.57 118

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

D & H India consolidated net profit rises 43.79% in the December 2025 quarter

D & H India consolidated net profit rises 43.79% in the December 2025 quarter

PC Jeweller standalone net profit rises 28.81% in the December 2025 quarter

PC Jeweller standalone net profit rises 28.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Jatalia Global Ventures reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Jatalia Global Ventures reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Gem Aromatics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.99 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Gem Aromatics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.99 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Gopal Snacks standalone net profit rises 191.17% in the December 2025 quarter

Gopal Snacks standalone net profit rises 191.17% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayVedanta Q3 PreviewDividend Stocks TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksStocks to buyBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance