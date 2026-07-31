Bloomberg delays call on Indian bonds' inclusion in Global Aggregate Index

Bloomberg Index Services Ltd (BISL) has held off on a decision on including Indian government securities under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index, saying more time is needed for recent market reforms to become firmly established in day-to-day market practices.

“Feedback received during BISL's continued engagement indicates that many market participants would like to see these enhancements become more firmly established in day-to-day market practice before a decision is made on index inclusion,” BISL said in a note.

The index provider said it will continue to engage with investors, market participants, custodians, trading venues, regulators and other stakeholders as part of its governance process and will provide a further update as the review progresses.

Bloomberg Index Services has been reviewing the potential inclusion of Indian FAR bonds in its flagship Global Aggregate Index, a benchmark tracked by nearly $3 trillion of passive assets globally. It had held off on a decision in January this year amid operational and market infrastructure concerns, including settlement processes and post-trade taxation. The index provider said its discussions with market participants reflected broad recognition of the progress made by the Indian government bond market in improving accessibility for overseas investors. It noted that electronic trading capabilities for Indian government bonds have continued to expand, with automated trading platforms supporting execution across many major investor regions.

Bloomberg also highlighted India's recent removal of withholding tax and capital gains tax for eligible foreign investors in government securities, saying the measures reduced operational complexity and improved settlement efficiency. The central government in June exempted eligible foreign investors from taxes on interest income and capital gains on specified government securities as part of a broader package to deepen the domestic bond market and attract overseas capital. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also expanded the Fully Accessible Route to include all new issuances of 15-year, 30-year and 40-year government securities and eased investment norms for foreign investors.

However, BISL said feedback from market participants suggested that some of these changes needed more time to be reflected in market practices. Respondents noted that automated trading capabilities had not yet been fully implemented across all major investor regions and sought further evidence that recent reforms would translate into more efficient operational processes, including account opening and onboarding for foreign investors. “Given the significance of recent market enhancements and the importance of ensuring they are fully reflected in day-to-day market practice, BISL believes additional time is warranted for these developments to become more firmly established before making a decision,” it said.