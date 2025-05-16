BLS International Services consolidated net profit rises 67.34% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 54.74% to Rs 692.77 croreNet profit of BLS International Services rose 67.34% to Rs 135.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 80.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 54.74% to Rs 692.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 447.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 62.39% to Rs 508.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 312.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.80% to Rs 2193.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1676.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales692.77447.71 55 2193.301676.81 31 OPM %25.1320.16 -28.6920.61 - PBDT189.57104.53 81 682.06383.02 78 PBT166.6593.46 78 605.52352.07 72 NP135.1480.76 67 508.23312.97 62
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content