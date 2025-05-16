LT Foods stock jumps 5% on healthy Q4 performance; check key numbers here

LT Foods share price today: Shares of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Shares of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company LT Foods jumped over 5 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹383.80 on Friday after the company reported March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25) results in line with the market estimates.

At 11 :30 AM on Friday, LT Foods stock was quoting at ₹370.75, up 2.06 per cent from previous session's close of ₹363.25 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). In comparison, the benchmark Nifty50 index was trading at 24,965.20 levels, down 97 points or 0.39 per cent. However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has fallen around 13 per cent. The FMCG company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹12,874.40 crore.

LT Foods Q4 FY25 results update

In the March 2025 quarter, LT Foods reported consolidated total revenue of ₹2,260 crore, up 8 per cent compared to ₹2,093 crore in the year-ago period. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at ₹290 crore, up 11 per cent from ₹262 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda margin improved 30 basis points to 12.8 per cent from 12.5 per cent. Its profit after tax increased 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹161 crore from ₹150 crore.

In FY25, the company's consolidated total revenue increased 12 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹8,770 crore compared to ₹7,822 crore in the year-ago period. Its PAT came in at ₹612 crore in the quarter under review, up 2.5 per cent from ₹597 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Brokerage views on LT Foods: Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL)

According to analysts at MOFSL, LT Foods reported a decent quarter with revenue growth led by 7 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Basmati and other speciality rice and 10 per cent Y-o-Y growth in organic foods. In addition, the healthy performance was supported by both the Indian and International markets.

"Going ahead, we expect this momentum to continue, led by improving volumes in the Basmati and other speciality rice segment, margin expansion supported by lower input prices and freight normalisation and an increasing mix of organic and convenience & health segments," the brokerage said.

MOFSL has maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹470.

About LT Foods

LT Foods is a leading player globally in the speciality rice and rice-based foods business for more than 70 years. The company has a presence in over 80 countries, including India, the US, the United Kingdom, and across Europe and the Middle East. Its flagship brands include Daawat and Royal. In addition, Golden Star, 817 Elephant, Ecolife and Devaaya are some other brands owned by LT Foods. The company is expanding its footprint into the organic food segment.