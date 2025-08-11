Bluestone Jewellery ₹1,540-cr IPO kicks off today; should you apply or not?

According to analysts at Anand Rathi, Bluestone Jewellery has demonstrated robust revenue growth, increasing by 40 per cent in FY25 to ₹1,830 crore, driven by a blended online and offline sales strategy. However, despite this strong top-line performance, the company faces significant risks, including persistent net losses, which expanded to ₹221.83 crore in FY25 and a reliance on debt, as reflected in a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

On Monday, the unlisted shares of Bluestone Jewellery were trading at ₹526 in the grey market, up ₹9 or 1.7 per cent from the upper end price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.

"At the upper band of INR 517, the issue is valued at an EV/Ebitda of 114.3x, based on FY25 and Price to sales of 4.3x. We are recommending a 'Subscribe for Long Term' rating for this issue," the brokerage said in a note.

Here are the key details of the Bluestone Jewellery IPO:

Bluestone Jewellery IPO is available at a price band of ₹492 to ₹517 per share, with a lot size of 29 shares. Accordingly, investors can bid for a minimum of one lot or 29 shares of Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle and in multiples thereof.

The minimum amount required by a retail investor to bid for the IPO is ₹14,993 at the upper end price. A retail investor can bid for a maximum of 13 lots or 377 shares, amounting to ₹1,94,909.