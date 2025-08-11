Stocks to Watch today, Aug 11: Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Voltas, Siemens

Stocks to watch today, Monday, August 11, 2025: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a positive start on Monday amid mixed global cues. During the week ahead, investors will focus on the last batch of Q1 earnings, developments in US-India trade talks, inflation data, and US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting.

At 7:25 AM, Gift Nifty Futures were trading at 24,445 points, up 51.5 points or 0.21 per cent.

Asian markets witnessed a mixed start as investors awaited news on whether the US–China tariff deadline, set for August 12, would be extended. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was trading 1.85 per cent higher while South Korea's KOSPI was trading almost flat with a negative bias. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.2 per cent.

On Friday, Wall Street settled with sharp gains, led by tech stocks. The S&P 500 settled 0.78 per cent higher and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.47 per cent. Here are the key stocks to watch today, August 11: Tata Motors: The automobile major reported revenue from operations of ₹104,407 crore in the June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), down 2.5 per cent from ₹107,102 crore in the year-ago period. The company's profit after tax (PAT) fell 62 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹4,003 crore in the reported quarter from ₹10,587 crore. ICICI Bank: The private lender increased the average minimum balance for savings accounts in metros and urban areas to ₹50,000 from the current ₹10,000. The bank has also raised the minimum balance requirement for savings accounts in semi-urban branches to ₹25,000 from the current ₹5,000 and in rural branches to ₹10,000 from ₹2,500 earlier. This will be applicable to new accounts being opened from August 1.

Voltas: The air-conditioner making and engineering services provider Voltas reported a decline of 19.6 per cent in the total income to ₹4,021 crore in the Q1FY26 against ₹5,001 crore in the year-ago period. The company's profit after tax came in at ₹141 crore, down 58 per cent from ₹335 crore in the year-ago period. Shipping Corporation of India: The public sector enterprises reported consolidated revenue of ₹1,316 crore in the Q1FY26, down 13.1 per cent from ₹1,514.3 crore in the year-ago period. The company's profit after tax (PAT) grew 21.5 per cent to ₹354.2 crore compared to ₹291.5 crore in Q1FY25. Siemens: The company posted a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹423 crore, down 3.1 per cent from ₹437 crore in the year-ago period. It reported revenue from operations of ₹4,347 crore during the June 2025 quarter, up 13 per cent from ₹5,027 crore.

HPCL, BPCL, IOCL: The Union Cabinet on Friday approved a compensation package of ₹30,000 crore for the public sector oil marketing companies - Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) to offset under-recoveries on the sale of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The compensation package will be disbursed in 12 tranches and allocated by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, as per the official statement. Dhampur Sugar Mills: The sugar manufacturing company reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹740.68 crore in the June 2025 quarter, up 9.2 per cent from ₹678.2 crore in the year-ago period. The company's net profit plunged 43.5 per cent to ₹0.91 crore against ₹1.6 crore in the year-ago quarter.