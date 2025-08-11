Gold falls ₹10, silver down by ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,03,030

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹₹1,03,030, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,16,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹94,440.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,03,030.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,03,180.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹94,440.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹94,590. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,16,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,26,900. Gold prices in the US slipped on Monday as the dollar strengthened and some investors locked in profits after a recent rally, with markets now focused on upcoming US inflation data that could offer insight into the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook. Spot gold was down 0.7 per cent at $3,373.37 per ounce, as of 0137 GMT, after hitting its highest since July 23 on Friday.