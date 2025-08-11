Home / Markets / News / Gold falls ₹10, silver down by ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,03,030

Gold falls ₹10, silver down by ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,03,030

The price of 22-carat gold also declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹94,440

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,03,030.
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹₹1,03,030, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,16,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹94,440.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,03,030.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,03,180.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹94,440.
   
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹94,590.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,16,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,26,900.
 
Gold prices in the US slipped on Monday as the dollar strengthened and some investors locked in profits after a recent rally, with markets now focused on upcoming US inflation data that could offer insight into the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook.
 
Spot gold was down 0.7 per cent at $3,373.37 per ounce, as of 0137 GMT, after hitting its highest since July 23 on Friday.
 
US gold futures for December delivery dropped 1.5 per cent to $3,439.10.
 
Focus this week will be on US consumer prices due on Tuesday, with analysts expecting the impact of tariffs to help nudge the core up 0.3 per cent to an annual pace of 3.0 per cent and away from the Federal Reserve target of 2 per cent.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.3 per cent to $38.21 per ounce, platinum slipped 1.2 per cent to $1,315.80 and palladium lost 1 per cent to $1,114.50.
  (with inputs from Reuters)
 

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 8:11 AM IST

