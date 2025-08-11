Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty futures signal flat start; Asian shares mixed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE, August 11, 2025: Tata Motors and State Bank of India (SBI) will be among the stocks to remain in focus post Q1 results
Stock Market LIVE Updates, August 11, 2025: Indian equities are set for a muted start today amid mixed global cues. Stock-specific action is expected on Dalal Street as investors track Q1 results released by various companies on Friday after market hours, and over the weekend. Tata Motors and State Bank of India (SBI) will be among the key stocks in focus post their Q1 results.
Globally, Asian markets were mixed as participants awaited an announcement on whether the August 12 deadline for the US-China tariff truce would be extended. Additionally, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to meet in Alaska on Friday to discuss the Ukraine conflict.
Last checked, mainland China’s CSI300 was up 0.3 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 0.02 per cent, Australia’s ASX 200 was up 0.31 per cent, and South Korea’s KOSPI was up 0.04 per cent. Japanese markets were closed for trading.
In the US, the Nasdaq Composite ended last week at fresh closing highs, while the S&P 500 closed on the cusp of another milestone. The Dow also wrapped up the week on a strong note. At Friday’s close, the Dow Jones was up 0.47 per cent, the Nasdaq rose 0.98 per cent, and the S&P 500 gained 0.78 per cent.
Q1 results today:
Ipca Laboratories, Ashoka Buildcon, Astral, Awfis Space Solutions, Bajaj Consumer Care, Bata India, BEML, Brigade Hotel Ventures, Enviro Infra Engineers, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Praj Industries, Tilaknagar Industries, Titagarh Rail Systems, Travel Food Services, VST Tillers Tractors, and Websol Energy System will announce their quarterly earnings.
Meanwhile, Tata Motors, SBI, Siemens, Voltas, and others will remain in focus following their results.
IPOs today:
BlueStone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd’s initial public offering (IPO) opens for subscription today. JSW Cement Ltd’s IPO and All Time Plastics Ltd’s IPO will close for applications.
On the SME front, shares of Bhadora Industries, Parth Electricals & Engineering, Jyoti Global Plast, and Aaradhya Disposal Industries will list on NSE SME, while BLT Logistics and Essex Marine will debut on BSE SME. Connplex Cinemas Ltd’s IPO and Sawaliya Foods Products Ltd’s IPO will close for subscription.
8:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analysts at Angel One recommend buying these two stocks today; check why
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Given the prevailing market conditions, we are limiting our recommendations to just two stocks this week. READ MORE
8:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Voltas, Siemens among top stocks to eye today. READ MORE
8:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump tariff: Russian oil imports may dip in Aug while US' share rises
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sanctions and secondary tariffs by the United States (US) and European Union have, by now, made it clear that India may receive very little Russian oil in September. But new data, accessed by Business Standard, and sources suggest that a third of the contracted August deliveries of Russian oil — around 10 per cent of India’s overall crude imports for the month — are equally at risk. READ MORE
8:14 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Private sector likely to play a key role in nuclear power road map
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Union Government is formulating a comprehensive national nuclear energy mission, which was announced in the 2025-26 Union Budget, aiming to install 22 gigawatt (GW) of nuclear power capacity by 2032 and 100 GW by 2047. The current nuclear power capacity is 8.8 GW.
The capacity expansion plan involves setting up nuclear power plants across states through joint ventures between the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) and the private sector and amending several laws, it is learnt. READ MORE
8:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Russia, Ukraine stick to demands ahead of Putin-Trump Alaska summit
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The threats, pressure and ultimatums have come and gone, but Russian President Vladimir Putin has maintained Moscow's uncompromising demands in the war in Ukraine, raising fears he could use a planned summit with US President Donald Trump in Alaska to coerce Kyiv into accepting an unfavourable deal.
The maximalist demands reflect Putin's determination to reach the goals he set when he launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. READ MORE
8:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Caution name of the game in Indian markets, says Manishi Raychaudhuri
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Donald Trump’s tariffs on Indian goods have kept markets uneasy. Manishi Raychaudhuri, chief executive officer of Emmer Capital Partners, tells Business Standard in an email interview that the Indian market may derate further over the next quarter or two. READ MORE
7:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India faces capital cold snap in largest fund retreat since January
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India saw steep withdrawals from global funds last week, totalling $632 million — the largest since January 15. Nearly two-thirds of this, or $418 million, came from India-focused funds, marking the biggest outflows since February 19, according to Elara Capital.
This is the second straight week of heavy redemptions, interrupting a previous streak of steady inflows. Over the past five weeks, India-focused active funds have recorded cumulative withdrawals of $362 million. READ MORE
7:56 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In market quakes, mutual funds are the fault dampers
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mutual fund (MF) investment in equities has stayed consistent, even as global trade developments stirred market volatility.
In July 2025, MFs purchased equities worth over ₹47,000 crore — an 8 per cent increase from the previous month’s figure. READ MORE
7:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: When gold slips from crown to a likely millstone for Titan Company
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The country’s largest listed gold jewellery maker, Titan Company, maintained its growth pace in the April–June quarter of 2025–26 (FY26). Higher gold prices slowed the addition of new buyers, but a rise in average sales per customer helped offset the drag on volumes and footfall.
Despite a tough macro backdrop, the domestic jewellery business of Tanishq, Mia, and Zoya grew 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), with same-store sales up 12 per cent. READ MORE
7:54 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty's cliffhanger, Mkt's heavy hitters step into IPO ring
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty has slipped 1,285 points — roughly 5 per cent — over the past five weeks, with the blue-chip 50-share index last closing at 24,363. Technical signals indicate the downtrend could continue. “The index remains in a sell-on-rise phase, facing immediate resistance between 24,500 and 24,600, where fresh call writing is evident. It is likely to slide towards 24,160, marking the 23.6 per cent retracement of the rally that began in April,” said Kunal Shah, senior technical and derivatives analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan. READ MORE
7:54 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trade moves, inflation data, FII flows likely to drive markets this week
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock markets will be driven by inflation data, trade-related news, earnings and trading activity of foreign investors in a holiday-shortened week, analysts said on Sunday. Global market trends will also influence trading sentiment this week, they added.
Equity markets would remain closed on Friday for Independence Day. READ MORE
7:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street hits record highs
In the US, the Nasdaq Composite ended last week at fresh closing highs, while the S&P 500 closed on the cusp of another milestone. The Dow also wrapped up the week on a strong note.
- Dow Jones closed up 0.47 per cent.
- Nasdaq settled up 0.98 per cent.
- S&P 500 finished up 0.78 per cent.
7:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets edge higher
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets were trading higher amid hopes that US President Donald Trump will extend August 12 deadline for US–China tariff truce.
- Mainland China's CSI 300 was up 0.11 per cent.
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng up 0.09 per cent.
- South Korea's KOSPI up 0.08 per cent.
- Australia's ASX 200 was up 0.3 per cent.
7:39 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
