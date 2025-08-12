Ixigo zooms 51% in 1 month, hits new high. What's driving OTA stock price?

Le Travenues Technology share price today

Shares of Le Travenues Technology (Ixigo) hit an all-time high at ₹263, surging 10 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade backed by heavy volumes. The stock price of the online travel agency (OTA) company surpassed its previous high of ₹246.60 touched on August 5, 2025.

ALSO READ: What triggered 11% jump in Stallion India share price today? Details here In the past one month, Ixigo has outperformed the market by soaring 51 per cent, as compared to 2.3 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The stock price of the company has more-than-doubled or zoomed 122 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹121.70 touched on April 7, 2025.

At 12:33 PM; Ixigo was trading 6 per cent higher at ₹252.20, as compared to 0.10 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. A combined 15.1 million shares changed hands on the NSE (14.3 million) and BSE (0.81 million). What's driving Ixigo stock price? Ixigo kicked off the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) with a strong momentum, delivering rapid growth across key metrics and verticals. Revenue from operations rose by 73 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹314.5 crore, while Gross Transaction Value (GTV) increased by 55 per cent Y-o-Y. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 69 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹32.5 crore. Profit before share of loss of an associate, exceptional items, and tax grew 76 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹28.7 crore in Q1FY26, reflecting continued operational strength and scalability, the company said.

ALSO READ: Regaal Resources IPO opens: Analysts suggest long-term buy; here's why Ixigo is an OTA platform which is focused on empowering Indian travellers to plan, book and manage their trips across rail, air, buses and hotels. The company’s vision is to become the most customer-centric travel company, by offering the best customer experience to users. Analysts believe that Ixigo has a scope of business improvement on the back of industry tailwinds, brand recall and business scalability, resulting in expansion of profitability. Meanwhile, the Indian tourism industry has exhibited a robust recovery, driven by a combination of domestic travel resurgence and increasing international tourist arrivals. The government's initiatives, such as the Dekho Apna Desh campaign and the development of tourism infrastructure under the Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD schemes, have further bolstered this growth.

Mobile apps have become a crucial platform for travel bookings, with many leading Indian travel firms offering user-friendly apps that facilitate on the-go ticket and accommodation reservations. ALSO READ: Overbought or oversold? 5 PSU bank stocks on technical charts The number of affordable smartphone users is expected to reach 1 billion by 2026, as reported by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Combined with high-speed internet connectivity, this growth is anticipated to further boost the online tourism industry. The rapid adoption of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and other digital payment methods has made online payments more convenient and reliable, shifting travel bookings from offline to online platforms.