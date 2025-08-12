JSW Cement IPO booked 8x; check allotment status online, GMP, listing date

JSW Cement IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for the JSW Group's cement arm, JSW Cement, is expected to be finalised today, August 12, 2025. The mainline offering closed for public subscription on Monday, August 11, and received a decent response from investors.
According to NSE data, JSW Cement IPO was subscribed 7.77 times, receiving bids for 1.4 billion shares against 181.29 million shares on offer. The demand was led by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who subscribed to their reserved portion 15.8 times, followed by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) at 10.97 times. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 1.81 times.
Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and Kfin Technologies, the registrar of the issue.
Steps to check JSW Cement IPO allotment status on BSE
- Visit the official BSE website - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
- Select 'Equity' from the Issue Type dropdown
- Select 'JSW Cement' from the list of available issues
- Enter your Application Number or PAN (Permanent Account Number)
- Fill in the Captcha for verification
- Click on the 'Search' button to check your allotment status
Steps to check JSW Cement IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies
- Visit the official website of Kfin Technologies - ipostatus.kfintech.com/
- Select 'JSW Cement' from the dropdown menu
- Choose either the PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID, or PAN
- Enter the relevant details based on the selected option
- Enter the captcha code and click on 'Submit' button to view your allotment status
JSW Cement IPO GMP
According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of JSW Cement were trading at ₹151.25 in the grey market, commanding a premium of only ₹4.25 or 2.9 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹139 to ₹147.
JSW Cement IPO listing date
JSW Cement IPO opened for public subscription on Thursday, August 7, and closed on Monday, August 11, 2025. After the allocation of shares, the company will initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the Demat accounts on August 13. Shares of JSW Cement are scheduled to list on the bourses, BSE and NSE, on Thursday, August 14, 2025.
Axis Capital, JM Financial, Citigroup Global, DAM Capital, Goldman Sachs (India), Jefferies India, Kotak Mahindra Capital, and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers.
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use the net fresh issue proceeds for setting up a new integrated cement plant in Nagaur (Rajasthan), repayment of debt and general corporate purposes.