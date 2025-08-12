Medi Assist shares surge 12% after block trades; check likely seller here

Shares of Medi Assist Healthcare surged over 12 per cent on Tuesday after about 11.1 million shares changed hands in two blocks with promoter entity Bessemer India as the likely seller.

The small-cap insurance distributor company's stock rose as much as 12.54 per cent during the day to ₹594.1 per share, the steepest intraday rise since September 2 2024. The stock pared gains to trade 8.5 per cent higher at ₹573 apiece, compared to a 0.09 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 12:14 PM.

Shares of the company snapped a three-day fall on Tuesday and currently trade at 21 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 0.5 per cent this year, compared to a 4.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Medi Assist has a total market capitalisation of ₹4,045.36 crore.

Medi Assist Healthcare block deal

The shares of the company took a plunge after 11.1 million shares, or 15.67 per cent stake, changed hands on NSE in two pre-market block trades, according to Bloomberg data.

The news agency earlier reported that the company's promoter entity, Bessemer India Capital Holdings II Ltd., is likely to offload as many as 11.1 million shares of the company, at a floor price of ₹507 per share.