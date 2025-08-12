Home / Markets / News / Medi Assist shares surge 12% after block trades; check likely seller here

Medi Assist shares surge 12% after block trades; check likely seller here

Medi Assist Healthcare shares rose 12 per cent after about 11.1 million shares changed hands in two blocks

Online trading, Trading
Medi Assist Healthcare shares Price Today: Online trading, Trading (Photo: Shutterstock)
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 12:44 PM IST
Shares of Medi Assist Healthcare surged over 12 per cent on Tuesday after about 11.1 million shares changed hands in two blocks with promoter entity Bessemer India as the likely seller. 
 
The small-cap insurance distributor company's stock rose as much as 12.54 per cent during the day to ₹594.1 per share, the steepest intraday rise since September 2 2024. The stock pared gains to trade 8.5 per cent higher at ₹573 apiece, compared to a 0.09 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 12:14 PM.  
 
Shares of the company snapped a three-day fall on Tuesday and currently trade at 21 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 0.5 per cent this year, compared to a 4.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Medi Assist has a total market capitalisation of ₹4,045.36 crore.   Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here

Medi Assist Healthcare block deal

The shares of the company took a plunge after 11.1 million shares, or 15.67 per cent stake, changed hands on NSE in two pre-market block trades, according to Bloomberg data. 
 
The news agency earlier reported that the company's promoter entity, Bessemer India Capital Holdings II Ltd., is likely to offload as many as 11.1 million shares of the company, at a floor price of ₹507 per share. 
 
According to shareholding data, Bessemer India held a 15.67 per cent stake as of the June quarter.  

Medi Assist Healthcare Q1FY26 results 

Net profit of Medi Assist Healthcare Services rose 19.02 per cent to ₹22.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025, compared with ₹18.82 crore in the same period last year. Revenue increased 13.62 per cent to ₹190.56 crore from ₹167.71 crore a year earlier.
 
Ebitda rose 18.5 per cent to ₹42.2 crore in the April-June quarter from ₹35.6 crore a year earlier. The Ebitda margin improved to 22.1 per cent from 21.2 per cent in the same period last fiscal.

About Medi Assist Healthcare

The company provides TPA services to insurance companies through its wholly owned subsidiary, Medi Assist TPA. As a health benefits administrator, the company offers services to employers, self-funded plans, and insurers across a network of global healthcare providers.  
 
Through its subsidiary Mayfair We Care, the company provides TPA services to International Private Medical Insurance (IPMI), in 148 countries.

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

