Apex Frozen Foods zooms 13% on posting Q1 results; check all details

Apex Frozen Foods shares zoomed 13.3 per cent on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, logging an intra-day high at ₹251.2 per share on BSE. The stock was in demand after the company posted its Q1 results.

At 12:20 PM, Apex Frozen Foods' share price was trading 7.33 per cent higher at ₹237.85 per share. In comparison, the Sensex was 0.09 per cent lower at 80,534.55.

Apex Frozen Foods Q1 results

The company's consolidated net profit in Q1 stood at ₹9.09 crore, as compared to ₹3.8 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 139 per cent. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹258 crore, as compared to ₹186 crore a year ago, up 38.7 per cent.

Its total income for the quarter under review stood at ₹261 crore, as compared to ₹186.3 crore a year ago. The company's expenses for the quarter under review stood at ₹248 crore as against ₹181 crore a year ago. About Apex Frozen Foods The company is a producer and exporter of shelf-stable quality aquaculture products. It supplies ready-to-cook products to a diversified customer base consisting of food companies, retail chains, restaurants, club stores, and distributors spread across the developed markets of the USA, the UK, and various European countries. Its output mainly comprises variants of processed Vannamei shrimp (White shrimp) and is sold under the brands owned by our customers and also through our brands, namely Bay Fresh, Bay Harvest, and BayPremium.