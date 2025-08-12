Home / Markets / News / Apex Frozen Foods zooms 13% on posting Q1 results; check all details

Apex Frozen Foods zooms 13% on posting Q1 results; check all details

Apex Frozen Foods shares zoomed 13.3 per cent on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, logging an intra-day high at ₹251.2 per share on BSE, after the company posted its Q1 results

Indian shrimp sector crisis, US tariffs on shrimp exports, shrimp export losses India, $1 billion shrimp loss, vannamei shrimp exports, 50 count shrimp price drop, farm-gate shrimp prices India, Rs 70/kg shrimp price fall, Indian seafood export impac
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 12:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Apex Frozen Foods shares zoomed 13.3 per cent on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, logging an intra-day high at ₹251.2 per share on BSE. The stock was in demand after the company posted its Q1 results.
 
At 12:20 PM, Apex Frozen Foods' share price was trading 7.33 per cent higher at ₹237.85 per share. In comparison, the Sensex was 0.09 per cent lower at 80,534.55.

Apex Frozen Foods Q1 results

The company's consolidated net profit in Q1 stood at ₹9.09 crore, as compared to ₹3.8 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 139 per cent. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹258 crore, as compared to ₹186 crore a year ago, up 38.7 per cent.
 
Its total income for the quarter under review stood at ₹261 crore, as compared to ₹186.3 crore a year ago. The company's expenses for the quarter under review stood at ₹248 crore as against ₹181 crore a year ago.   Check List of Q1 results today

About Apex Frozen Foods 

The company is a producer and exporter of shelf-stable quality aquaculture products. It supplies ready-to-cook products to a diversified customer base consisting of food companies, retail chains, restaurants, club stores, and distributors spread across the developed markets of the USA, the UK, and various European countries. Its output mainly comprises variants of processed Vannamei shrimp (White shrimp) and is sold under the brands owned by our customers and also through our brands, namely Bay Fresh, Bay Harvest, and BayPremium. 
 
The company operates out of Andhra Pradesh, and its operations span across hatchery and farming on 1,032 acres of land and currently processing approximately 9,240 MTPA of finished products at our facility located at Kakinada. For over two decades, the company's promoters have been associated with the aquaculture business in Andhra Pradesh. Apex Frozen has leased a shrimp processing facility and commenced operations in the year 1995, after which it set up its own shrimp processing facility in the year 2004.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Yatra Online shares up 16% as analysts hike target; soars 35% in two days

Smallcap tractor stock up 10% on strong Q1, nears record high. Do you own?

Astral drops 8% after disappointing Q1 results; key highlights inside

Inox Green hits 5% upper circuit on inking 182 MW O&M agreement

Regaal Resources IPO opens: Analysts suggest long-term buy; here's why

Topics :Apex Frozen FoodsBuzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story