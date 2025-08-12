Apex Frozen Foods zooms 13% on posting Q1 results; check all details
Apex Frozen Foods shares zoomed 13.3 per cent on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, logging an intra-day high at ₹251.2 per share on BSE, after the company posted its Q1 resultsSI Reporter Mumbai
Apex Frozen Foods shares zoomed 13.3 per cent on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, logging an intra-day high at ₹251.2 per share on BSE. The stock was in demand after the company posted its Q1 results.
At 12:20 PM, Apex Frozen Foods' share price
was trading 7.33 per cent higher at ₹237.85 per share. In comparison, the Sensex was 0.09 per cent lower at 80,534.55.
Apex Frozen Foods Q1 results
The company's consolidated net profit in Q1 stood at ₹9.09 crore, as compared to ₹3.8 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 139 per cent. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹258 crore, as compared to ₹186 crore a year ago, up 38.7 per cent.
Its total income for the quarter under review stood at ₹261 crore, as compared to ₹186.3 crore a year ago. The company's expenses for the quarter under review stood at ₹248 crore as against ₹181 crore a year ago. Check List of Q1 results today
About Apex Frozen Foods
The company is a producer and exporter of shelf-stable quality aquaculture products. It supplies ready-to-cook products to a diversified customer base consisting of food companies, retail chains, restaurants, club stores, and distributors spread across the developed markets of the USA, the UK, and various European countries. Its output mainly comprises variants of processed Vannamei shrimp (White shrimp) and is sold under the brands owned by our customers and also through our brands, namely Bay Fresh, Bay Harvest, and BayPremium.
The company operates out of Andhra Pradesh, and its operations span across hatchery and farming on 1,032 acres of land and currently processing approximately 9,240 MTPA of finished products at our facility located at Kakinada. For over two decades, the company's promoters have been associated with the aquaculture business in Andhra Pradesh. Apex Frozen has leased a shrimp processing facility and commenced operations in the year 1995, after which it set up its own shrimp processing facility in the year 2004.
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices