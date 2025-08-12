What triggered 11% jump in Stallion India share price today? Details here

Stallion India Fluorochemicals share price: Stallion India Fluorochemicals shares were buzzing in trade on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, with the stock rising up to 11.17 per cent to an intraday high of ₹ 127.35 per share.

The project entails an investment of about ₹120 crore and is expected to generate 30 direct jobs, with production slated to begin in 2026, Stallion India revealed, in a statement.

Shazad Sheriar Rustomji, managing director and CEO of Stallion India Fluorochemicals said, “This project marks a significant milestone in our capacity expansion strategy and underscores our commitment to serving the growing demand for environment friendly and energy-efficient refrigerants in India. The Bhilwara facility will strengthen our domestic manufacturing footprint, reduce import dependency, and position us to cater to both domestic and export markets.”

The plant will also produce other advanced refrigerants, including R-410A, R-404A, R-407C, R-454B, R-515B, and R-513A.

Stallion India has already started the land acquisition process, while the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) will assist with approvals, clearances, and infrastructure to ensure timely execution.

“We are grateful to the Government of Rajasthan for its proactive support in enabling this investment, which aligns with our long-term vision of innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric growth,” Rustomji added.

About Stallion India Fluorochemicals