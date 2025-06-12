Sensex crashes 992 pts, Nifty below 25,000; Why markets are falling today?

Why markets are falling today: Indian stock markets took a sudden plunge on Thursday, June 12, 2025, with most sectors trading lower. The BSE Sensex index tumbled 992 points in the intraday trade to hit a low of 81,523. The BSE benchmark dropped 1,138 points from the day's high.

Forty three of the 50 Nifty stocks were nursing losses at the time of writing this report, dragged by Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Shriram Finance, L&T, Coal India, Titan Company, PowerGrid, Nestle India, Tata Consumer Products, Jio Finance, M&M, HUL, and SBI Life. These shares were down in the range of 1.5 per cent to 3 per cent.

"A direct fall below 24,900-24,863 could signal weakness," said Anand James, chief market strategist, Geojit Investments Limited. Meanwhile, Options data reflects a near-neutral stance, with aggressive put writing observed at strikes near the current market price. Call writers, on the other hand, have begun adding positions at elevated levels, hinting at a cautiously optimistic outlook. "The 25,500 strike continues to dominate in terms of open interest on the call side (1.25 crore contracts), representing a prominent overhead resistance level. Conversely, the 25,000 strike has witnessed significant put addition (1.02 crore contracts), reinforcing its status as a formidable support zone," said Dhupesh Dhameja, derivatives research analyst, SAMCO Securities.

The Put-Call Ratio (PCR) dipped modestly from 0.93 to 0.86 on Wednesday, indicating a slight rise in bearish positioning and highlighting the presence of supply pressure at higher levels. Max pain currently stands at 25,100, suggesting that the market may gravitate toward this level as expiry approaches, he added. Rising tensions between US-Iran: Tensions between Washington and Tehran seem to be escalating with US President Donald Trump saying that US personnel were being evacuated from the Middle East due to security concerns. Rising oil prices: Follwing the rising tensions between Iran and the US, futures of Brent crude oil rose 4.3 per cent to close at $69.77 a barrel on Wednesday. US West Texas Intermediate crude, too, gained 4.9 per cent to settle at $68.15 per barrel. Oil prices are at 10-week high. Notably, Brent crude futures are down 1 per cent on Thursday at $68.93 per barrel. This development comes in the backdrop of Trump's efforts to reach a nuclear deal with Iran hitting a deadlock, and US intelligence indicating that Israel could strike Iran's nuclear facilities.

Global markets, US futures fall: European markets opened lower on Thursday with Germany's DAX index sliding 1.3 per cent, followed by a decline of 0.8 per cent in France's CAC 40 index. The UK's FTSE index was flat in the red, while Europe's STOXX 600 index declined 0.8 per cent. US futures, too, were trading lower, suggesting a weak open for Wall Street today. S&P 500 futures traded down 0.57 per cent, while Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.62 per cent. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were also lower by 244 points or 0.57 per cent.

Trump's trade deal deadline nears: The deadline to implement US President Donald Trump's sweeping reciprocal tariffs is nearing, with Trump believing extending the deadline "would not be necessary". Donald Trump's 3-month pause on reciprocal tariffs against its trading partners is scheduled to end on July 9. On Wednesday, Trump said he would start "sending out letters" in the coming weeks, outlining the terms of trade deals. "At a certain point, we're just going to send letters out saying, 'This is the deal. You can take it, or you can leave it. So at a certain point, we'll do that," Trump noted. READ MORE