Why is Ashoka Buildcon share price under pressure today? Find out here

Ashoka Buildcon share price: Construction engineering company Ashoka Buildcon share price was under pressure on Thursday, June 12, 2025, with the stock dropping up to 4.29 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹208.50 per share.

What is the reason behind the drop in Ashoka Buildcon share price?

Ashoka Buildcon shares dropped after the company informed the exchanges that the Goods & Service Tax (GST) Department, Mumbai, Maharashtra, has served a notice for Search and Seizure operations at the office premises of the Company at Nashik on June 11, 2025.

In an exchange filing, Ashoka Buildcon said, “The company informs that the Goods & Service Tax Department, Mumbai, Maharashtra, has served a notice for Search & Seizure operations at the office premises of the Company at Nashik on June 11, 2025.” The search was initiated on June 11, 2025, while the notice to the company was served under Section 67 of MGST Act, 2017, Ashoka Buildcon said. Besides, Ashoka Buildcon stated that the search and seizure operations have not disrupted its normal business operations, and added that any potential financial or other impact cannot be determined at this stage.

Last week, the company announced that it, along with its subsidiary, has bagged letter of intent (LoI) worth ₹1,387.2 crore from the Motor Vehicles Department, Maharashtra About Ashoka Buildcon Ashoka Buildcon, established in 1976, is an infrastructure and construction company. The company has grown into a diversified and integrated player, operating across EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction), BOT (Build, Operate, Transfer), and HAM (Hybrid Annuity Model) segments. The company's core business spans Highways & Bridges, Power (EPC), Railway Projects, Buildings (EPC), City Gas Distribution, and Smart Infrastructure.