Bosch slips 4% from day's high; announces 1:5 stock split, 3:1 bonus issue

Meaning, each share with a face value of ₹10 will be sub-divided into five equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each.Further, the company also announced a liberal bonus issue in the ratio of 3:1. Meanwhile, shareholders holding one share, will receive three bonus shares."Issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 3:1; i.e., 3 (Three) bonus equity shares of ₹2 (Rupee Two) each for every 1 (one) equity share of ₹2 (Rupee two) each fully paid up, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company through Postal Ballot," the release stated.Bosch is yet to announce the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders to benefit from the announced stock-split and bonus share issue.