Bosch slips 4% from day's high; announces 1:5 stock split, 3:1 bonus issue

Share price of Bosch slipped 4.3 per cent from the day's high of ₹52,650 (also its 52-week high) to an intraday low of ₹50,400 after the company announced its Q2 results and a stock split-cum-bonus issue on Friday. At 2:50 PM, Bosch traded with a loss of 3.7 per cent at ₹50,528 on trades of around 3,400-odd shares on the BSE. Meanwhile, the Sensex was up 1.6 per cent at 80,600 levels. Bosch rallied over 20 per cent in the last two weeks from levels of around ₹43,650 in the run-up to the Q2 earnings and corporate actions. The stock hit a 52-week low at ₹28,541 in March 2026.
Bosch Q2 results
For the quarter ended September 2026, Bosch on Friday reported a 21.7 per cent increase in Q2 standalone net profit at ₹674.60 crore when compared with ₹554.20 crore posted in the quarter ended September 2025. The company's revenue from operations grew by 28.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹6,164.10 crore in Q2FY27 from ₹4,794.80 crore in Q2FY26.
Bosch announces stock split, bonus share issue
Bosch in an exchange filing on Friday, said the company approved a 1:5 stock split. "Amendment to the Capital Clause (Clause V) of the Memorandum of Association of the Company (MOA) to increase the authorised share capital of the company from existing ₹380,514,600 (Rupees three hundred and eighty mi/lion five hundred and fourteen thousand and six hundred only) divided into 38,051,460 shares of ₹10 each to ₹1 ,500,000,000 (Rupees One Thousand Five Hundred Million only) divided into 750,000,000 shares of ₹2 each, subject to the approval of shareholders of the company through Postal Ballot," the company said.
Meaning, each share with a face value of ₹10 will be sub-divided into five equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each. Further, the company also announced a liberal bonus issue in the ratio of 3:1. Meanwhile, shareholders holding one share, will receive three bonus shares. "Issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 3:1; i.e., 3 (Three) bonus equity shares of ₹2 (Rupee Two) each for every 1 (one) equity share of ₹2 (Rupee two) each fully paid up, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company through Postal Ballot," the release stated. Bosch is yet to announce the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders to benefit from the announced stock-split and bonus share issue. ALSO READ: Hindalco Q2 result: Net profit jumps 59% to ₹7,533 cr, revenue rises 39%