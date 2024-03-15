BPCL, HPCL, IOC shed up to 8% on petrol, diesel price cut, margin worries

Investors shunned shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Friday as they feared that the government's decision to cut retail prices of petrol and diesel could hurt the companies' profit margins in the near-term.

On Thursday, the government announced that OMCs will reduce pump prices of petrol and diesel after a record 22 months, making them cheaper by Rs 2 per litre in the national capital. The changes, it said, will be effective Friday onwards.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel As there is no indication of any excise duty relief from the central government, analysts expect OMCs to bear the cost of this price cut.



Reacting to the development, shares of state-owned oil marketing companies tumbled up to 8 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) slipped 7.7 per cent to Rs 461.5, while Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) shed 6 per cent each to hit Rs 571.75 and Rs 160, respectively, in the intraday trade.

With Friday's decline, the stock prices of OMCs have declined between 15 per cent and 21 per cent from their respective 52-week highs, touched in mid-February.

"We expect a negative stock price reaction for OMCs in the near-term given the retail price cut and recent elevated Brent crude prices of $85/bbl. Yet, we have a 'buy' rating on HPCL and IOCL and a 'Neutral' rating on BPCL as the waning impact of Red sea crisis on crude oil and refining ross refining margins (GRMs) will help marketing margins recover to above Rs3/litre in the medium-term," said a note by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.



That apart, analysts believe a price cut in diesel was not warranted at present given a spurt in Brent crude prices, and marketing margins being around breakeven levels.

Every Rs 0.5/litre change in auto-fuel gross marketing margin (GMM), they said, may have an impact of 7.1 per cent (Rs 3,400 crore) on IOCL FY25 consolidated Ebitda; 8.3 per cent (Rs 2,130 crore) on BPCL FY25 consolidated Ebitda; and 10.5 per cent (Rs 1,860 crore) on HPCL FY25 consolidated Ebitda.

Early estimates suggest that, post the latest price cut, OMCs' GMMs will decline to Rs 2.2/litre on diesel and Rs 3.5/litre on petrol, resulting in blended auto-fuel GMM of Rs 2.6/litre (vs historical GMM of Rs 3.5/litre).



Marketing Ebitda, meanwhile, may be Rs 1/litre (vs historical marketing Ebitda of Rs 2/litre) based on spot Brent price of $85.2/bbl and actual product cracks of around $18/bbl for diesel and $14/bbl for petrol.

"We believe the 2 per cent cut in retail fuel prices may be a big de-rating event for OMCs. The cut will take down marketing margin for Diesel/Petrol to below long-term average of Rs 2 per litre. Margins on diesel are below fair levels at present, and this cut challenges optimistic narrative," said a report by CLSA. The brokerage maintained 'Sell' call on HPCL, BPCL, and IOCL.



Premium valuation OMCs are trading at 15-25 per cent premium to historical price-to-book (P/B) valuations. HPCL is trading at 1.4x FY25 P/B (vs historical average of 1.0x); IOCL is trading at 1.4x FY25 P/B (vs average of 1.0x); and BPCL is trading at 1.6x FY25 P/B (vs average of 1.3x).

Though OMCs' Q4FY24 is likely to be robust aided by strong GRMs and marketing margin, brokerages view their risk-reward as unfavourable.

Earnings estimate intact That said, analysts have refrained from tweaking earnings estimates for the current financial year of 2023-24 (FY24), and next fiscal (FY25) as they expect the cut to last only two-to-three months.

