Stock market LIVE: Sensex dips 200 pts, Nifty holds 22,050 in pre-open

The Dow Jones fell 0.35 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.3 per cent and the S&P 500 slipped 0.29 per cent. In Asia too, Nikkei was down 0.45 per cent this morning. Hang Seng, ASX 200 and Kospi saw steeper declines of nearly 1 per cent each.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are eyeing a gap-down start on Friday on weak global cues due to a more-than-expected increase in US wholesale inflation. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were down 100 pts at 22,147 levels. The US producer price index rose 0.6 per cent against expectations of a 0.3 per cent rise, sending the US-10 year treasury yield higher by 10 bps to 4.29 per cent.