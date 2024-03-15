Stock market LIVE: Sensex dips 200 pts, Nifty holds 22,050 in pre-open

Stock market live updates: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are eyeing a gap-down start on Friday on weak global cues due to a more-than-expected increase in US wholesale inflation. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were down 100 pts at 22,147 levels. The US producer price index rose 0.6 per cent against expectations of a 0.3 per cent rise, sending the US-10 year treasury yield higher by 10 bps to 4.29 per cent.
The Dow Jones fell 0.35 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.3 per cent and the S&P 500 slipped 0.29 per cent. In Asia too, Nikkei was down 0.45 per cent this morning. Hang Seng, ASX 200 and Kospi saw steeper declines of nearly 1 per cent each.
Back home, oil marketing companies like BPCL, HPCL and Indian Oil may see some action as the government has cut petrol and diesel prices after a record 22 months. Both fuels will be cheaper by Rs 2 starting today.
Paytm will be eyed as the NPCI has allowed it to function as a third party application provider on UPI via SBI, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and YES Bank, which will act as payment service providers to Paytm.
Currency Alert: Rupee depreciates 11 paise to open at 82.93/$
8:58 AM
Zee fund diversion case: Chandra suppressed material facts, Sebi tells SAT
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) told the Securities and Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Thursday that Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra suppressed material facts in the alleged fund diversion case involving Zee Entertainment Enterprises. Read
8:54 AM
Vedanta's demerger plan may face hurdles from shareholders, creditors
Vedanta's plan to demerge its businesses into separate entities could face hurdles from its minority shareholders and creditors, according to a report.
On September 29, the mining conglomerate announced plans to demerge five of its key businesses, including aluminium, oil and gas, and steel, into separate listed entities. Read
8:49 AM
Eris buys India formulation biz of Biocon Biologics for Rs 1,242 crore
Eris Lifesciences, a chronic therapy-focused drug firm, has acquired the India-branded formulation business of Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, for Rs 1,242 crore. This includes portfolios in insulin, oncology, and critical care. Read
8:44 AM
Stocks to Watch, March 15: BPCL, IOC, IIFL Finance, Paytm, YES Bank, Biocon
Oil marketing companies: The Centre has reduced prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre, effective from March 15, 6 AM. The move comes at a time when Brent crude oil is hovering above $85 per barrel.
Shalby: The multi-speciality hospital has entered into Term Loan Agreement, amounting to Rs 100 crore, with Bajaj Finance Limited for acquisition of 100 per cent stake in Healers Hospital, and other general corporate purpose.
Chief Financial Officer (CFO) resignation: CFOs of Biocon (Indranil Sen), and Mold-tek Technologies (Satya Kishore Nadikatla) have resigned. Read
8:39 AM
Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 66,120, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 77,100
The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the yellow metal trading at Rs 66,120, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 77,100. Read
8:35 AM
Paytm gets nod to continue UPI via State Bank of India, three others
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Thursday allowed One97 Communications (OCL), which operates brand Paytm, to function as a third party application provider (TPAP) on Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Read
8:26 AM
Near-term weakness likely for Nifty Pharma, Energy: Check trading strategy
Technical indicators such as RSI (Relative Strength Index) and MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) are both displaying a downtrend on charts for Nifty Pharma. Read
8:22 AM
DIIs buy Rs 139 crore of shares Thursday
8:17 AM
FIIs sell Rs 1,356 crore of shares Thursday
8:13 AM
US 10-year treasury yield adds 10 bps overnight to 4.29%
8:09 AM
US wholesale inflation in Feb rises more than expected in setback to rate cut hopes
Wholesale prices (PPI) in the US accelerated 0.6% in February, the latest sign that inflation pressures in the economy remain elevated. This was against an expectation of a 0.3% increase.
8:05 AM
China central bank holds 1-yr medium term lending rate at 2.5%
China’s central bank left a key lending rate unchanged for a seventh month when it rolled over maturing medium-term loans on Friday, according to an official release.
The People’s Bank of China kept the interest rate on its one-year medium-term lending facility loans at 2.50% — a rate that has been in place since mid-August — when rolling over 387 billion yuan ($54.2 billion) worth of loans of that tenure.
from CNBC.com
7:56 AM
Rupee appreciates 4 paise on Thursday
7:47 AM
Gap-down start likely as Gift Nifty futures trade 100 pts down
Gift Nifty futures at 22,144 against last close of 22,264 on NSE.
7:41 AM
Asian markets edge lower
7:38 AM
US equity futures hold small losses after Wall Street slide
7:33 AM
Dow Jones snap 3-day gains amid broad losses Thursday