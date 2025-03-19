BPCL share price rises 2% after inking multiple MoUs with various entities

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) shares gained 1.6 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intraday high at Rs 266.35 per share. The stock was also among the top winners on Nifty50. The stock gained after the company partnered with various companies for different projects.

BPCL partners with BluJ Aerospace, ANERT, and CIAL

The company has entered into a quadripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BluJ Aerospace, the Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT), the Government of Kerala, and Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) to develop the first hydrogen-fueled vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft ecosystem globally.

In its crucial role, BPCL will establish hydrogen refuelling infrastructure for VTOL aircraft developed by BluJ Aerospace via its forthcoming Hydrogen Refueling Stations (HRS) in Kochi and Trivandrum.

BPCL collaborates with KPIT Technologies

Also Read

ALSO READ | Metal stocks shine: SAIL, JSW Steel rally up to 5% on 12% safeguard duty The company has inked an MoU with KPIT Technologies to promote hydrogen-based mobility initiatives in Kerala. This initiative, part of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, involves the establishment of Hydrogen Refuelling Stations (HRS) in Kochi and Trivandrum to support pilot mobility projects between the two cities, paving the way for safe and sustainable hydrogen-powered public transport.

BPCL launches "Emerge" cohort

The company also launched the 'Emerge' cohort under the BPCL Ankur Fund to support startups in Energy Efficiency and City Gas Distribution (CGD).

ALSO READ | Super Iron Foundry shares list flat on BSE SME, miss GMP estimates With the launch of the 'Emerge' cohort, BPCL through its ‘BPCL Ankur Fund’ aims to make investments in startups that have developed a Proof of Concept (PoC)/ prototype/ Minimum Viable Product (MVP), or fully implemented solution in the oil & gas sector or any other industry and are now ready to expand into oil & gas.

Since its inception in 2016, BPCL through its startup initiative ‘Ankur’ has supported 30 startups with grants amounting to approximately ₹28 crores.

In the past one year, BPCL shares have lost 6 per cent against Sensex's rise of 4.5 per cent.