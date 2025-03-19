Home / Markets / News / Dividend, stock-split, rights issue: These 5 companies to remain in focus

Dividend, stock-split, rights issue: These 5 companies to remain in focus

Here is the complete list of companies whose shares will trade ex-date on March 19, 2025, along with their key corporate announcements, as per data available on the BSE

dividend paying stocks
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 8:33 AM IST
Dividend, stock-split, rights issue: Shares of Angel One, Axtel Industries, Blue Pearl Agriventures, Galaxy Surfactants, and Praxis Home Retail are set to remain in the spotlight today, March 19, 2025, following the announcement of corporate actions such as dividend, subdivision (stock-split), or rights issue.
 
BSE data suggests that shares of all these 5 companies will turn ex-date tomorrow, March 20.
 
Among them, Galaxy Surfactants, Angel One, and Axtel Industries will turn ex-dividend date, while Praxis Home Retail will trade ex-date for the rights issue and Blue Pearl Agriventures will trade ex-date for the subdivision (stock-split).
 
According to the data available on the BSE, Galaxy Surfactants has announced an interim dividend of Rs 18 per share. The company has set the record date on March 20, 2025, to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for the said corporate action. Angel One and Axtel Industries have announced interim dividends of Rs 11 per share and Rs 5 per share, respectively. They both have also set the record date on March 20, 2025, for the same.
 
Meanwhile, Praxis Home Retail has announced the rights issue of up to 49.58 million fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each at Rs 10 per rights equity share (including a premium of Rs 5 per rights equity share) for an amount aggregating up to Rs 49.58 crore. The company has set the record date on March 20, 2025, for the same.
 
Blue Pearl Agriventures has announced a subdivision (stock-split) of 1 equity share of face value Rs 10 each fully paid-up into 10 equity shares of Rs 1 each fully paid-up, resulting in the issuance of 10 equity shares of Rs 1 each fully paid-up, thereby keeping the paid-up capital intact. The commodity chemicals company has also set the record date on March 20, 2025, for the stock-split.
 
Besides them, Power Finance Corporation and AGI Infra are also set to remain in focus as they trade ex-dividend today following their announcement of interim dividends of Rs 3.50 per share and Rs 0.50 per share for their respective shareholders.

The ex-date refers to a date when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends, rights issues, or subdivision (stock-split). This means that on or after this date, the dividend, subdivision (stock-split), or rights issue is not available to a new buyer of the stock. To qualify for these corporate actions, investors must own the stock before the ex-date. The beneficiaries of dividends, subdivision (stock-split), or rights issues are determined by the company based on the list of investors recorded by the end of the record date.
   
First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 8:33 AM IST

