Stocks to buy: Vinay Rajani of HDFC Sec suggests buying these 2 stocks
Nifty surpassed the key resistance levels of the previous swing high of 22,676 and the 20-day SMA, which was positioned near 22,550Vinay Rajani Mumbai
Nifty strategy
Nifty
surpassed the key resistance levels of the previous swing high of 22,676 and the 20-day SMA, which was positioned near 22,550. The previous resistance level of 22,700 is now expected to serve as strong support moving forward. On the upside, immediate resistance is anticipated near 23,000, followed by 23,200.
Stock picks
Buy NLC India (237.60) | Target: Rs. 252 | Stop loss: Rs. 226
The NLC India stock price
has surpassed the crucial resistance of its 200 DEMA on a closing basis. The stock has been forming higher tops and higher bottoms on the daily chart. Indicators and oscillators have
turned bullish on daily and weekly charts.
Buy JCHAC (1836) | Target: Rs 1,985 | Stop loss: Rs 1,758
The JCHAC stock price
is placed above all important moving averages, which suggests bullish setup on all time frames. The price rise in stock is accompanied by a jump in volumes. Indicators and oscillators like MACD
and RSI have turned bullish on the daily charts. (This article is by Vinay Rajani, senior technical and derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)