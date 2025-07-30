Breakout Alert! L&T stock may cross ₹4,000-mark, gain over 11%, hints chart

Technical chart shows that the overall bias for L&T stock is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹3,450 levels; with near support likely around the short-term averages.On the upside, the stock can potentially rally towards ₹4,056 levels. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹3,760, ₹3,870 and ₹3,965 levels; hints the long-term chart.