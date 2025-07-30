Home / Markets / News / Breakout Alert! L&T stock may cross ₹4,000-mark, gain over 11%, hints chart

Breakout Alert! L&T stock may cross ₹4,000-mark, gain over 11%, hints chart

Technical charts show that the bias at the Larsen & Toubro counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock trades above ₹3,437 levels.

Larsen & Toubro
premium
Rex Cano Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 10:45 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) opened with a gap-up, and rallied to a high of ₹3,653 - up 4.5 per cent in Wednesday's intra-day trade as the stock reacted to the Q1 results.  Yesterday, too, the stock gained over 2 per cent, after the company said it secured an ultra-mega order for its hydrocarbon offshore business from a client in the Middle East. As per L&T's order categorisation, an ultra-mega order means a contract in excess of ₹15,000 crore.  On the earnings front, L&T's net profit rose 29.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹3,617.2 crore in Q1FY26, as against ₹2,785.72 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. Revenue from operations increased by 15.5 per cent YoY to ₹63,678.92 crore.  Most brokerages have reiterated a 'Buy' rating on the L&T stock, and also have increased the expected target price post the company's Q1 earnings. READ MORE  Technically, the Larsen & Toubro stock has given a breakout on the daily chart, and is seen quoting above the short-term moving averages after almost a month. Technical charts suggest that the L&T stock can potentially gain another 11 per cent from here, and surpass the ₹4,000-mark. 

Technical analysis on L&T stock.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

Current Price: ₹3,642  Likely Target: ₹4,056  Upside Potential: 11.4%  Support: ₹3,585; ₹3,521; ₹3,437  Resistance: ₹3,760; ₹3,870; ₹3,965  Apart from trading above the short-term moving averages, the 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) and the 50-DMA, which stand at ₹3,521 and ₹3,585 levels. Key momentum oscillators like the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), Stochastic Slow and the Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) too have shown a positive divergence on the daily chart. 
 
  Technical chart shows that the overall bias for L&T stock is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹3,450 levels; with near support likely around the short-term averages.  On the upside, the stock can potentially rally towards ₹4,056 levels. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹3,760, ₹3,870 and ₹3,965 levels; hints the long-term chart. 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Real estate companies raise over ₹26K crore through capital markets

Tata Motors slips 4%, top Sensex, Nifty loser today; check ICICI Sec view

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty listless; SMIDs in red; Tata Motors, Zen Tech shares slip up to 5%

SBI leads $9.2 bn QIP spree as firms tap market rally to raise funds

M&B Engineering IPO opens today: GMP up 11%; should you subscribe?

Topics :Larsen & Tourbo L&TL&T resultsL&T Market technicalsstocks technical analysisStocks to buyStock Recommendationsstock market tradingstock market betsStock PicksStock tipsTrading strategiestechnical charts

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story