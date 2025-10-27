Breakout alert: Voda Idea stock test 200-WMA on SC AGR relief; next target?

On the upside, the stock faces and overhead resistance in the form of the 100-WMA at ₹10.77. The stock has been trading below the same since September 2024. Further, the monthly chart shows the presence of a strong hurdle at ₹11.88.In the bullish case scenario, in case Voda Idea stock manages to clear all the above-mentioned hurdles, it can potentially rally to ₹15.50 levels, suggests the monthly chart. At present, the 100-Month Moving Average stands at ₹15.52. Vi stock has been languishing below the 100-MMA for the last seven years, since January 2018.In case of profit-taking, the stock may seek support around the 20-Day Moving Average at ₹8.87; while the short-term trend is likely to remain positive as long as the stock quotes above ₹8.52 levels.