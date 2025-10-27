Pace Digitek share price today: Shares of telecom infrastructure and energy storage solutions provider, Pace Digitek, fell nearly 4 per cent after the company reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1FY26).

Segment-wise, the company's revenue from the telecom business came in at ₹342.1 crore and the energy business at ₹2.49 crore in the June 2025 quarter. While profit from the telecom business stood at ₹79 crore and the energy business at ₹2.3 crore.

New subsidiary approval

Pace Digitek’s Board of Directors has given the green light to set up a wholly owned subsidiary, pending necessary regulatory approvals, including clearance from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). The company will announce the subsidiary’s name and additional details once the incorporation process is complete. This move indicates Pace Digitek’s plans to broaden its operations, either by venturing into new business areas or by reinforcing its current market standing.

On October 23, the company announced that it had secured an order worth ₹1,159.31 crore from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to supply a 600 MW battery energy storage system (BESS). The contract also includes a 10-year service and maintenance component.