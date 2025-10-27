Pace Digitek falls 4% after weak operational performance in June 2025 qtr
Pace Digitek reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹367.07 crore, up 7.3 per cent from ₹342.16 crore in the year-ago periodSI Reporter New Delhi
Pace Digitek share price today: Shares of telecom infrastructure and energy storage solutions provider, Pace Digitek, fell nearly 4 per cent after the company reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1FY26).
At 11:30 AM, the Pace Digitek stock
was trading at ₹219.8, down 3.6 per cent compared to the previous session's close of ₹227.93 on the NSE. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading 178 points higher at 25,973.2 levels. The company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹4,766 crore. The company had made its debut on the stock exchanges on October 6, 2025, at the listing price of ₹225, a premium of 2.74 per cent against the issue price of ₹219 per share. Since listing, the stock has declined around 2.5 per cent. READ STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES LIVE
Pace Digitek Q1 results
In the June 2025 quarter
, Pace Digitek reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹367.07 crore, up 7.3 per cent from ₹342.16 crore in the year-ago period. Its profit before interest, depreciation and tax (excluding other income) fell 17.57 per cent to ₹80.05 crore compared to ₹97.12 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The company's net profit stood at ₹54.7 crore in Q1FY26, up 10.26 per cent against ₹49.61 crore in the year-ago period.
New subsidiary approval
Pace Digitek’s Board of Directors has given the green light to set up a wholly owned subsidiary, pending necessary regulatory approvals, including clearance from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). The company will announce the subsidiary’s name and additional details once the incorporation process is complete. This move indicates Pace Digitek’s plans to broaden its operations, either by venturing into new business areas or by reinforcing its current market standing.
On October 23, the company announced that it had secured an order worth ₹1,159.31 crore from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to supply a 600 MW battery energy storage system (BESS). The contract also includes a 10-year service and maintenance component.
The Bengaluru-based company will supply core components, including BESS DC blocks, power conversion system (PCS), and advanced management systems (BMS/EMS), as well as seamlessly integrating, testing, and commissioning the entire facility.
