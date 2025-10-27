Home / Markets / News / Pace Digitek falls 4% after weak operational performance in June 2025 qtr

Pace Digitek falls 4% after weak operational performance in June 2025 qtr

Pace Digitek reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹367.07 crore, up 7.3 per cent from ₹342.16 crore in the year-ago period

Pace Digitek Q1 results
Pace Digitek Q1 results
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Pace Digitek share price today: Shares of telecom infrastructure and energy storage solutions provider, Pace Digitek, fell nearly 4 per cent after the company reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1FY26). 
 
At 11:30 AM, the Pace Digitek stock was trading at ₹219.8, down 3.6 per cent compared to the previous session's close of ₹227.93 on the NSE. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading 178 points higher at 25,973.2 levels. The company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹4,766 crore. The company had made its debut on the stock exchanges on October 6, 2025, at the listing price of ₹225, a premium of 2.74 per cent against the issue price of ₹219 per share. Since listing, the stock has declined around 2.5 per cent.   READ STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES LIVE

Pace Digitek Q1 results

In the June 2025 quarter, Pace Digitek reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹367.07 crore, up 7.3 per cent from ₹342.16 crore in the year-ago period. Its profit before interest, depreciation and tax (excluding other income) fell 17.57 per cent to ₹80.05 crore compared to ₹97.12 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The company's net profit stood at ₹54.7 crore in Q1FY26, up 10.26 per cent against ₹49.61 crore in the year-ago period. 
 
Segment-wise, the company's revenue from the telecom business came in at ₹342.1 crore and the energy business at ₹2.49 crore in the June 2025 quarter. While profit from the telecom business stood at ₹79 crore and the energy business at ₹2.3 crore.   ALSO READ | Vi shares hit 52-week high; up 9% as SC allows Govt to reconsider AGR dues

New subsidiary approval

Pace Digitek’s Board of Directors has given the green light to set up a wholly owned subsidiary, pending necessary regulatory approvals, including clearance from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). The company will announce the subsidiary’s name and additional details once the incorporation process is complete. This move indicates Pace Digitek’s plans to broaden its operations, either by venturing into new business areas or by reinforcing its current market standing.
 
On October 23, the company announced that it had secured an order worth ₹1,159.31 crore from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to supply a 600 MW battery energy storage system (BESS). The contract also includes a 10-year service and maintenance component. 
 
The Bengaluru-based company will supply core components, including BESS DC blocks, power conversion system (PCS), and advanced management systems (BMS/EMS), as well as seamlessly integrating, testing, and commissioning the entire facility. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rallies 600 pts; Nifty near 26k; SMIDs advance; Vi soars 7%, RIL up 2%

eClerx Services jumps 8%, hits record on stellar Q2 show; top details here

Nifty 26,000, near all-time high; will market sustain at current levels?

Asian shares rally on US-China trade hopes; Japan's Nikkei tops 50,000 mark

Reliance Industries shares rise 2% after incorporating JV with Meta for AI

Topics :Stock MarketShare Market TodayBuzzing stocksinfra stocksMarkets

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story