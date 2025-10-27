Vi shares hit 52-week high; up 9% as SC allows Govt to reconsider AGR dues

Shares of Vodafone Idea rose over 9 per cent on Monday after India's top court allowed the government to reconsider the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) issue, which could potentially be a relief for the telecom company.

The telecom major's stock rose as much as 9.3 per cent during the day to a 52-week high of ₹10.52 per share, the biggest intraday rise since October 7 this year. The Vodafone Idea stock pared gains to trade 8.5 per cent higher at ₹10.4 apiece, compared to a 0.65 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:53 AM.

Shares of the company rose for the fifth straight session and currently trade at 2.8 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 31 per cent this year, compared to a 6.8 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Vodafone Idea has a total market capitalisation of ₹1.13 trillion.

SC allows government to reconsider Vi dues The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the government to reconsider the adjusted gross revenue dues issue with Vodafone Idea. The government can examine the telecom company's concerns over the past AGR dues , the court said in a verbal order. The Solicitor General of India told the court that the government is willing to examine the concerns in the interest of the 200 million consumers using the service, Bloomberg reported. This decision comes after the Supreme Court deferred the hearing of a plea filed by the telecom major multiple times, which challenged a demand of ₹9,450 crore raised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). On September 19, it informed the stock exchanges that the company had challenged additional AGR demands raised by the DoT before the Supreme Court.