Bharti Airtel share price hits new high; what's driving the telecom stock?

Bharti Airtel share price today

Bharti Airtel shares hit a new high of ₹2,093.70 on the BSE today after they rallied 3 per cent in Monday's intraday trade, on expectation of healthy earnings.

The stock price of the telecom services provider was quoting higher for a second straight trading day, surging 4 per cent during the period. Thus far in the month of October, Bharti Airtel's stock has soared 11.5 per cent.

Bharti Airtel Q2 results on November 3

Bharti Airtel has informed the stock exchanges that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on November 3, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve audited financial results (standalone & consolidated) for the second quarter (Q2) and six months ended on September 30, 2025.

Brokerages bullish on Bharti Airtel According to analysts, Bharti Airtel has a strong focus on quality customers with increasing average revenue per user (Arpu) and revenue. The management is confident of gaining industry-leading growth backed by robust rural penetration and a superior services portfolio. The company's Arpu continues to be the best in the industry. It intends to improve Arpu by focusing on higher post-paid customers, international roaming, and upgradation to smartphones from feature phones. ALSO READ | Vi shares hit 52-week high; up 9% as SC allows Govt to reconsider AGR dues From a long-term perspective, analysts at Axis Securities believe Bharti Airtel would continue to gain market share, backed by the highest penetrations, and with minimum Capex requirements. Therefore, with a stronger digital portfolio supported by rising per-user data and growing business verticals, they are positive about the company's future growth. The brokerage firm has a 'BUY' recommendation on the stock with a target price of ₹2,300 per share.

JM Financial Institutional Securities, too, has a 'Buy' rating on Bharti Airtel stock with a share price target of ₹2,240 as the brokerage firm believes the industry's wireless Arpu will grow at 12-13 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the next 3-5 years given the consolidated industry structure. "Further, the potential 5G monetisation and FWA rollout provides significant upside risk over the long term. Moreover, there is huge FCF generation potential over the next 4-5 years with the next big jump in capex, mostly related to 6G, which is the most likely 2030-onwards story," analysts said. Airtel is monetising its mobile business after enduring over a decade of sub-par RoCE and losses due to competitive & regulatory headwinds. With the government condoning the July 2024 tariff hike by telcos and reaffirming India's 'among the lowest data tariffs globally' position to attract investments in digital infra, policy risk to tariff-led Arpu growth assumptions appear limited, analysts at Ambit Capital said.