Godrej Properties rises 3% on receiving RERA approval for Worli project

The buying on the counter came after the company received the project registration certificate from the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) for Godrej Trilogy, located in Worli

Prestige Estates Projects, Real Estate
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 12:55 PM IST
Godrej Properties shares rose 2.8 per cent, logging an intra-day high at ₹2,351.6 per share on BSE. At 12:01 PM, Godrej Properties' share price was up 2.3 per cent on BSE at ₹2,339.95 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.81 per cent at 84,896.19.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹70,480.78 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹3,034.95 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹1,869.5.  

Why did Godrej Properties' shares rise in trade?

The buying on the counter came after the company received the project registration certificate from the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) for Godrej Trilogy, located in Worli, Mumbai.
 
The development will comprise three towers to be developed on a 2.63-acre plot. The gross estimated revenue potential of the total project is over ₹10,000 crore.   
 
Currently, RERA approval has been obtained for two of the three proposed towers, comprising approximately 11 lakh square feet of saleable area in Phase 1. With approvals now in place, the first phase featuring towers named Seaturf and Seafront will be launched in the current quarter and is expected to contribute meaningfully to the company’s residential portfolio in South Mumbai. 
 
“Receiving RERA approval for our Worli project marks an important step forward in our development timeline. The location offers a rare combination of scale, connectivity, and visibility. This project further strengthens GPL’s presence in South Mumbai and aligns with our strategy of acquiring and developing high-potential urban land parcels. We will aim to deliver a landmark development that offers its residents an outstanding quality of life," said  Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties. 
 
Godrej Properties has a significant presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Delhi-NCR, Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. It is a part of the Godrej Group and it focuses on design, sustainability, and execution in real estate. The company has been India’s largest residential developer by sales value in FY2024 and FY2025. It has been committed to third-party green certification for all projects since 2010 and is a founding partner of the Sustainable Housing Leadership Consortium (2017). 

Topics :Godrej PropertiesBuzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE SensexNSE Nifty

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

