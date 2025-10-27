Godrej Properties rises 3% on receiving RERA approval for Worli project

Godrej Properties shares rose 2.8 per cent, logging an intra-day high at ₹2,351.6 per share on BSE. At 12:01 PM, Godrej Properties' share price was up 2.3 per cent on BSE at ₹2,339.95 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.81 per cent at 84,896.19.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹70,480.78 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹3,034.95 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹1,869.5.

Why did Godrej Properties' shares rise in trade?

The buying on the counter came after the company received the project registration certificate from the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) for Godrej Trilogy, located in Worli, Mumbai.

The development will comprise three towers to be developed on a 2.63-acre plot. The gross estimated revenue potential of the total project is over ₹10,000 crore. Currently, RERA approval has been obtained for two of the three proposed towers, comprising approximately 11 lakh square feet of saleable area in Phase 1. With approvals now in place, the first phase featuring towers named Seaturf and Seafront will be launched in the current quarter and is expected to contribute meaningfully to the company's residential portfolio in South Mumbai.