Brigade Enterprises share price gains 5%; here's what sparked the rally

Brigade Enterprises share price: Real estate company Real estate company Brigade Enterprises share price increased up to 4.64 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹939.80 per share, on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

However, at 12:31 PM, the Brigade Enterprises shares were off day’s high, and were trading 2.57 per cent higher at ₹921.20. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 1.59 per cent higher at 74,302.82 levels.

The rise in the share price came after the Brigade Group signed a deal to develop 10 acres and 37 guntas of prime land in Mysuru, with a gross development value of approximately ₹225 crore, through a Joint Development Agreement (JDA).

“This strategic acquisition marks another milestone in Brigade’s commitment to expanding its presence in Mysuru, which already has about 30 projects across Residential, Office, Retail and Hospitality,” Brigade Enterprises said.

The company stressed that the project, with a total development potential of 0.37 million square feet, is well-placed to set a new standard in premium residential living for the region.

Pavitra Shankar, managing director of Brigade Enterprises, said, “The city (Mysuru) has witnessed a clear uptick in real estate activity in recent years, especially following the improved connectivity brought about by the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway. As the largest Tier 2 market in Karnataka, Mysuru continues to attract discerning homebuyers seeking a high quality of life.”

The development will feature premium plots covering 8 acres and high-end apartments occupying 2 acres. Strategically located in the heart of Mysuru, the project is designed to meet the aspirations of modern homebuyers who seek a blend of luxury, convenience, and community living.

“This project is located with excellent access to the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, making it both a convenient and aspirational address. It reflects our vision to create premium residential spaces that resonate with the evolving aspirations of the city’s residents. Having had a long-standing presence in Mysuru, we remain committed to delivering exceptional living experiences while contributing to the city’s sustainable growth. With continued investments in key markets, we believe this development will set new benchmarks in quality and innovation,” Shankar highlighted.

Brigade Enterprises also highlighted that the project’s unique features, including its integrated design, premium offerings, and prime location, will ensure residents enjoy both seamless connectivity and convenience.

About Brigade Enterprises

Founded in 1986, Brigade Group is a property developer in India with nearly four decades of experience. With a strong presence across South India, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Trivandrum, and Gift City in Gujarat, Brigade has been instrumental in shaping skylines and developing iconic properties. Their diverse portfolio spans Residential, Office, Retail, and Hospitality sectors.

The market capitalisation of Brigade Enterprises is Rs 22,511.79 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 category,