Brigade Hotel shares rally as Q2 profit jumps 58%; results breakdown here

The hospitality company's stock rose as much as 7.9 per cent during the day to ₹87.79 per share, the biggest intraday rise since August 8 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 5.2 per cent higher at ₹85.5 apiece, compared to a 0.56 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 9:42 AM.

Shares of the company rose to the highest level since September 16 this year and currently trade at 26 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen nearly 6 per cent since its listing on July 31. Brigade Hotel has a total market capitalisation of ₹3,252.59 crore.

Brigade Hotel Q2 results

The Bengaluru-based company reported a 57.9 per cent rise in net profit to ₹10.6 crore for the second quarter of FY26, compared to ₹6.71 crore in the same period last year.

ALSO READ: PB Fintech Q2 preview: PAT may rise 145% YoY, rev 48%; GST impact in focus The company’s net revenue in Q2FY26 stood at ₹129.8 crore, up 19.69 per cent from ₹108.44 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations stood at ₹125.72 crore, up 16.51 per cent from ₹107.9 crore. Ebitda stood at ₹41 crore, a growth of 9 per cent over Q2FY25.

Geographically, Bengaluru continued to lead performance, with ARR (average room rate) up 19 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹7,316 to ₹8,738 and RevPAR increasing from ₹5,959 to ₹6,807. Ibis Mysuru, which became operational in Q3FY25, is also ramping up well, with occupancy at 61.4 per cent.