Sobha vs DLF vs Brigade: Top real estate stock for your portfolio

Shares of realty companies are likely to be in limelight in the near-term following strong Q2 show by Bengaluru-based real estate developer - Sobha. Sobha reported a 305 per cent surge in Q2FY26 standalone net profit at ₹103.77 crore when compared with ₹25.60 crore in Q2FY25. Total income jumped by 63.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,551.95 crore from ₹946.97 crore. Further, the company reported 61 per cent YoY surge in sales booking at ₹1,902.60; and said it held unsold properties valued at ₹13,000 crore, with more projects in pipeline. In a recently concluded analyst call, Sobha's managing director Jagadish Nangineni said the company had an inventory of 10 million sq. ft. in existing projects as of Q2FY26. It plans to launch 13 new projects covering a saleable area of around 16 million sq. ft. for an estimated revenue of ₹22,000 crore. This week, another Bengaluru-based realty firm - Brigade Enterprises will report Q2 earnings on October 29; followed by Delhi-based DLF on October 30. Meanwhile, on the stock exchanges, realty stocks have underperformed so far in the calendar year 2025. Brigade Enterprises has shed 19 per cent. DLF and Sobha have slipped 2 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively; with the Nifty Realty index down 10.5 per cent. In comparison, the NSE Nifty has surged 9 per cent in the 10 months thus far. Given this background, here's a technical outlook on DLF, Brigade Enterprises and Sobha for the likely trend ahead.
SobhaCurrent Price: ₹1,546 Likely Target: ₹1,940 Upside Potential: 24.8% Support: ₹1,461; ₹1,390 Resistance: ₹1,575; ₹1,660; ₹1,735; ₹1,820 On the charts, Sobha has been consolidating around its 20-Month Moving Average (20-MMA) for the last six months. The 20-MMA at ₹1,525, coupled with the 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) at ₹1,390 are the key levels to watch out for. Interim support for Sobha is visible around its 100-Week Moving Average (100-WMA) at ₹1,461.
On the upside, the stock needs to trade consistently above ₹1,575 to gain strength. As such, the stock can potentially rally to ₹1,940, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹1,660, ₹1,735 and ₹1,820 levels. ALSO READ | HUL, Colgate or Nestle? 2 of these 3 FMCG stocks can gain up to 15%: charts
DLFCurrent Price: ₹779 Likely Target: ₹900 Upside Potential: 15.5% Support: ₹755; ₹740; ₹710 Resistance: ₹825 DLF has bounced back after testing support at the monthly trend line earlier this year. The near-term bias for the stock is likely to be cautiously optimistic as long as the stock holds above ₹710, with near support seen at ₹755 and ₹740 levels.
At present, the stock is seen testing resistance around its 100-DMA at ₹776, above which the next key hurdle stands at ₹825. On the upside, the stock can attempt a rally towards ₹900-mark, hints the long-term chart.
Brigade EnterprisesCurrent Price: ₹1,013 Likely Target: ₹880 Downside Risk: 13.1% Support: ₹964; ₹954; ₹920 Resistance: ₹1,019; ₹1,028; ₹1,075 Brigade Enterprises has been trading below its 100-DMA and the 200-DMA for the last three months, indicating resistance at ₹1,019 and ₹1,028, respectively. The overall bias at the counter is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹1,075.
On the downside, the stock is seen attempting to form a support base around ₹880 levels. Near support for the stock is visible at ₹964 and ₹954 levels; below which support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹920.