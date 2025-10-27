Monday, October 27, 2025 | 09:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sobha vs DLF vs Brigade: Top real estate stock for your portfolio

Sobha vs DLF vs Brigade: Top real estate stock for your portfolio

Sobha stock can potentially rally up to 25% to ₹1,940 levels, hints technical chart; while DLF may gain around 15%. Brigade Enterprises, however, looks weak on the chart.

real estate, DLF, Sobha, Brigade Enterprises stock outlook

Outlook on realty stocks: Sobha and DLF can potentially rally up to 25%, hint technical charts.

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of realty companies are likely to be in limelight in the near-term following strong Q2 show by Bengaluru-based real estate developer - Sobha.  Sobha reported a 305 per cent surge in Q2FY26 standalone net profit at ₹103.77 crore when compared with ₹25.60 crore in Q2FY25. Total income jumped by 63.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,551.95 crore from ₹946.97 crore.  Further, the company reported 61 per cent YoY surge in sales booking at ₹1,902.60; and said it held unsold properties valued at ₹13,000 crore, with more projects in pipeline.  In a recently concluded analyst call, Sobha's managing director Jagadish Nangineni said the company had an inventory of 10 million sq. ft. in existing projects as of Q2FY26. It plans to launch 13 new projects covering a saleable area of around 16 million sq. ft. for an estimated revenue of ₹22,000 crore.  This week, another Bengaluru-based realty firm - Brigade Enterprises will report Q2 earnings on October 29; followed by Delhi-based DLF on October 30.  Meanwhile, on the stock exchanges, realty stocks have underperformed so far in the calendar year 2025. Brigade Enterprises has shed 19 per cent. DLF and Sobha have slipped 2 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively; with the Nifty Realty index down 10.5 per cent. In comparison, the NSE Nifty has surged 9 per cent in the 10 months thus far.  Given this background, here's a technical outlook on DLF, Brigade Enterprises and Sobha for the likely trend ahead. 

Sobha

Current Price: ₹1,546  Likely Target: ₹1,940  Upside Potential: 24.8%  Support: ₹1,461; ₹1,390  Resistance: ₹1,575; ₹1,660; ₹1,735; ₹1,820  On the charts, Sobha has been consolidating around its 20-Month Moving Average (20-MMA) for the last six months.  The 20-MMA at ₹1,525, coupled with the 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) at ₹1,390 are the key levels to watch out for. Interim support for Sobha is visible around its 100-Week Moving Average (100-WMA) at ₹1,461. 
 
 
  On the upside, the stock needs to trade consistently above ₹1,575 to gain strength. As such, the stock can potentially rally to ₹1,940, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹1,660, ₹1,735 and ₹1,820 levels.  ALSO READ | HUL, Colgate or Nestle? 2 of these 3 FMCG stocks can gain up to 15%: charts

DLF

Current Price: ₹779  Likely Target: ₹900  Upside Potential: 15.5%  Support: ₹755; ₹740; ₹710  Resistance: ₹825  DLF has bounced back after testing support at the monthly trend line earlier this year. The near-term bias for the stock is likely to be cautiously optimistic as long as the stock holds above ₹710, with near support seen at ₹755 and ₹740 levels. 
 
  At present, the stock is seen testing resistance around its 100-DMA at ₹776, above which the next key hurdle stands at ₹825. On the upside, the stock can attempt a rally towards ₹900-mark, hints the long-term chart. 

Brigade Enterprises

Current Price: ₹1,013  Likely Target: ₹880  Downside Risk: 13.1%  Support: ₹964; ₹954; ₹920  Resistance: ₹1,019; ₹1,028; ₹1,075  Brigade Enterprises has been trading below its 100-DMA and the 200-DMA for the last three months, indicating resistance at ₹1,019 and ₹1,028, respectively. The overall bias at the counter is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹1,075. 
 
  On the downside, the stock is seen attempting to form a support base around ₹880 levels. Near support for the stock is visible at ₹964 and ₹954 levels; below which support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹920. 

More From This Section

Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency

Rupee trades flat amid easing US-China trade tensions; opens at 87.84/$

GPT Infra shares in focus today

GPT Infra shares soar 13% on ₹195-crore order win; details here

Stock markets, Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 200 pts; Coforge jumps 6%, SBI Life 3.5%; SBI Card slips 3%

dividend stocks today

Last day! Infosys, 9 other stocks turn ex-dividend today; do you own any?

Tata power share price

Tata Power retains 'Buy' tag from Motilal Oswal; here are the key tailwinds

Topics : Market technicals stock market bets stock market trading stocks technical analysis Stocks to buy Real estate stocks DLF Sobha Brigade Enterprises technical charts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekKurnool Bus Fire AccidentReliance Meta AI Joint VentureGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon