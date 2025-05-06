Britannia Q4 results preview: Check what brokerages anticipate, date, time

Britannia Q4 results preview: Biscuit maker Biscuit maker Britannia known for its popular brands Marie Gold, Tiger, NutriChoice, Good Day, 50-50, and Milk Bikis is all set to release its March quarter (Q4FY25) results on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

Britannia Q4 results 2025: Profit estimates

Brokerages tracked by Business Standard in the fourth quarter (Q4FY25) ended March 31, 2025, expect Britania's adjusted profit after tax (PAT) on average, to decline 2.65 per cent, to ₹523.62 crore as compared to ₹538 crore a year ago. In Q3FY25, the adjusted net profit stood at ₹582 crore.

Britannia Q4 results 2025: Revenue expectations

Analysts project Britannia's revenue to advance 7.25 per cent in the fourth quarter, on average, to ₹4,363.92 crore as compared to ₹4,069 crore a year ago. The revenue growth is likely to be aided by volume growth and price hikes.

However, on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, revenue is expected to slip around 5 per cent, up from ₹4,593 crore in Q3FY25.

Britannia Q4FY25: Key monitorables

ALSO READ | Q4 Preview: Will Paytm net loss narrow in Q4FY25? Check key expectations Urban and rural demand environment, raw material cost outlook, and market share trends will be closely monitored by analysts and investors.

Here's how Britannia is expected to fare in Q4FY25:

Morgan Stanley: The global brokerage anticipates Britannia's domestic revenue to grow 10 per cent as against 6 per cent growth in Q3FY25.

Also Read

Meanwhile, the company's volume is expected to grow 6 per cent Y-o-Y as well as sequentially. The pricing growth is likely to be steady on Q-o-Q basis at 4 per cent.

Phillip Capital: Analysts at Phillip Capital expect a 6 per cent volume growth in Q4FY25, similar to the previous quarter, led by continued consumer promotional offers in low unit packs (LUP).

Besides, dairy and cakes will continue to do well. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin is expected to see close to 200 basis points (bps) contraction due to gross margin pressure.

Ebitda for the quarter is expected at ₹759.6 crore as against ₹787 crore a year ago. Ebitda margin is pegged at 17.7 per cent as compared to 19.6 per cent a year ago.

Axis Securities: Analysts at the brokerage forecast Britannia to report 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) revenue growth and 5 per cent volume growth in Q4. The revenue is pegged at ₹4,409 crore as compared to ₹4,069 crore a year ago.

ALSO READ | Bank of Baroda Q4 results 2025: Know date, time, key expectations, dividend The company's Ebitda margin is likely to decline on account of high inflation and weak operating leverage. Ebidta is expected at ₹743 crore as compared to ₹787 crore a year ago and ₹845 crore in Q3FY25. Ebitda margin is likely to come in at 16.9 per cent as against 19.6 per cent.

JM Financial Institutional Securities: The brokerage forecasts 5 per cent volume growth owing to grammage cuts, which along with further price hikes of 3 per cent may aid revenue. The revenue for Q4 is estimated at ₹4,337.8 crore as compared to ₹4,069 crore a year ago.

Further, higher raw material costs of edible oils and normalisation of staff costs may result in Ebitda decline on Y-o-Y basis. Ebitda is pegged at ₹739.4 crore as compared to ₹787 crore a year ago. Ebitda margin is likely to come in at 17 per cent for Q4 as compared to 19.6 per cent a year ago.