Stocks to Watch Today, Tuesday, May 6, 2025: Indian benchmark equity indices are likely to open on a flat note on Tuesday tracking the mixed cues.

Overnight in the US, Wall Street's major indices settled lower, with the tech-laden Nasdaq down by 0.74 per cent, the broader S&P 500 down 0.64 per cent, and the Dow Jones lower by 0.24 per cent. CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY GIFT Nifty too indicated a flat start for domestic stocks. The early indicator of the Nifty50 Index’s performance in India was up 3 points at 24,564 from Nifty futures as of 08:00 AM.Overnight in the US, Wall Street's major indices settled lower, with the tech-laden Nasdaq down by 0.74 per cent, the broader S&P 500 down 0.64 per cent, and the Dow Jones lower by 0.24 per cent.

Meanwhile, below are some buzzing stocks to keep tabs on during today’s session:

Q4 results today

Aadhar Housing Finance, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), Bank of Baroda, Aarti Drugs, Ador Welding, Alpha Inds, Apollo Pipes, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Avalon Technologies, Centum Electronics, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Compucom Software, Comfincap, CyberTech Systems and Software, Ekansh Trust, eMudhra, Gujarat Lease Financing, Godrej Consumer Products, GTV Engineering, Harshdeep Industries, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals, JBMA, Kajaria Ceramics, Kansai Nerolac Paints, KEI Industries, Kisan Mouldings, Manyavar (Vedant Fashions), Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers, Mahanagar Gas, Naperol, NPL Industries, Paradeep Phosphates, Parshva Enterprises, One97 Communications (Paytm), Piramal Enterprises, Polycab India, Poly Medicure, Pratiksha Chemicals, Quick Heal Technologies, Radico Khaitan, Safari Industries (India), Sambhaav Media, Shree Bajrang Alloys, Supreme Industries, Shah Alloys, Shine Fashions, Stanpack (India), Sun Clay & Minerals, Timex Group India, Tamilnadu Petroproducts, VB Desai Financial Services, Velox Industries, and WiseChem are scheduled to announce the results for the January–March quarter for financial year 2025.

Besides these are the other top stocks to watch during today's trading session:

The company's revenue from operations for the quarter under review rose 47 per cent year-on-year to reach ₹3,410 crore, against ₹2,318 crore in Q4 FY24. On a sequential basis, the company's profit and revenue rose 21 per cent and 4.6 per cent, respectively.

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL): Tata Group’s hospitality arm Tata Group’s hospitality arm Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) reported a 25 per cent Y-o-Y increase in consolidated net profit to ₹522.3 crore for Q4FY25 against ₹417.7 crore reported in Q4FY24, as demand continues to outstrip supply in the sector. The Taj Hotels’ parent company posted a 27 per cent Y-o-Y increase in revenue from operations to ₹2,425 crore from ₹1,905.3 crore.

Among its new businesses, Ginger crossed the 100-hotel portfolio milestone, while Vivanta crossed the 50-hotel mark.

Bombay Dyeing's total income was down 12.42 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹395.47 crore in Q4FY25 against ₹451.58 crore in Q4FY24.

For FY25, the company's net profit dropped 83.4 per cent to ₹490.16 crore from ₹2,948.63 crore reported in FY24, which was exceptionally high due to sales of land parcels.

DCM Shriram: The company's consolidated net profit rose 52 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹178.91 crore in Q4FY25 from ₹117.80 crore reported in the year-ago period. The company's total income rose to ₹3,040.60 crore in Q4FY25 from ₹2,555.23 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

During FY25, DCM Shriram's net profit increased 35.2 per cent to ₹604.27 crore from ₹447.10 crore in the preceding year. Total income rose 11.7 per cent to ₹12,883.46 crore in FY25 from ₹11,529.83 crore in FY24.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M): Automaker Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has reported strong double-digit growth in consolidated revenue and profit after tax (PAT) in Q4FY25. During the quarter under review, M&M’s consolidated PAT climbed 20 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,295 crore. The company's revenue from operations also rose 20 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹42,599 crore during Q4FY25. This was largely driven by an 18 per cent rise in sport utility vehicle (SUV) sales and a 23 per cent jump in tractor sales. The company has also announced a dividend of ₹25.30 per equity share with a face value of ₹5 each.

Senores Pharmaceuticals: The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc., USA (SPI), has signed an agreement to acquire the USFDA-approved Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Topiramate HCl 25, 50, 100 and 200 mg tablets (Topiramate) from Wockhardt Limited (Wockhardt). "The acquisition will be funded through the Initial Public Offer (IPO) proceeds raised by SPL. This is in line with the Objects of the IPO stated in the Red Herring Prospectus," the company said in a release.

Cyient: The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Cyient Inc., located in the US, has received an order levying a penalty of $26,779.74 from the Department of the Treasury, Internal Revenue Service (IRS), USA, for the penalty towards employer shared responsibility payment (ESRP).

Paras Defence and Space Technologies: The company has entered into an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) on May 05, 2025 with HevenDrones (HD), Israel, with an intent to create new opportunities and expand both parties' business in the Indian and global defence sector. "To support the MoU objectives, the parties intend to form a Joint Venture Company (JV) in India for development and production of logistics and cargo drones for defence and civil markets, all in accordance with the Government of India's Make in India initiative," Paras Defence said in an exchange filing.

Eris Lifesciences: India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has upgraded Eris Lifesciences Limited’s (ELL) long-term issuer rating and long-term debt to ‘IND AA’ from ‘IND AA-’ with a Stable Outlook, and affirmed the short-term debt at ‘IND A1+’, the company said in a release.

Ceigall India: The company's subsidiary “Ceigall Southern Ludhiana Bypass Private Limited” has executed the Concession Agreement worth ₹923 crore with the National Highways Authority of India on May 5, 2025.

Besides these, shares of Ather Energy will also be closely watched by investors as they make their D-Street debut today following the completion of their Initial Public Offering (IPO).