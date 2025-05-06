Here's how to trade Nifty today: Expert strategy for sideways market

Recommended Strategy:
- Strategy: Nifty Short Strangle
- Expiry: 8-May-2025
- Strike Prices: Sell 23500 Put @13 and Sell 24900 Call @9
- Net Premium Inflow: 22 points
- Stop Loss: 44
- Target: Entire Premium Inflow
Rationale:
- The consolidative setup in most of the broader market stocks is inkling a muted underlying environment.
- Also, on Nifty the 24,550 zone aligning with the 61.8 per cent Fibonacci resistance and the presence of an intermediate high near 24,800—suggest possible supply barriers.
- On the lower side, 23,800 now act as key support on a role-reversal basis.
- Strategy view: With a likely trading range of 23,700–24,700 in the coming week, a Short Strangle strategy could be an effective way to capitalise on expected consolidation.
- This strategy is profitable if the market remains in a tight range, benefiting from both volatility contraction and Theta decay.