Brokerages remain cautious on Asian Paints despite recent rally in stock

Shares of the largest Indian paint company, Asian Paints, hit a two-month high of ₹2,464, up 2 per cent on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. The stock price of the paint company has bounced back nearly 5 per cent from Wednesday's low, shrugging off the probe by the Competition Commission of India (CCI). The stock, which has outperformed the Nifty50 over the past month by delivering 7.8 per cent returns compared to 3.5 per cent for the benchmark, ended the day a tad higher.

ALSO READ: Asian Paints, Kalyan Jewellers test 200-DMA hurdle; what to expect next? The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has ordered its director general (DG) to investigate allegations of misuse of market dominance by market leader Asian Paints in the domestic market. This investigation follows a complaint raised by Grasim Industries, a new entrant into the paint market through Birla Opus Paints, accusing Asian Paints of putting restrictive clauses with its distributors, discouraging them from selling products of Birla Paints. CCI has prima facie found that Asian Paints has violated India's anti-trust laws and has ordered a thorough investigation against the complaint. However, Asian Paints, in an exchange filing, said the company is currently reviewing the order and will take appropriate legal recourse. The company remains committed to fully cooperating with the CCI during the course of the investigation.

If the final report suggests that Asian Paints has violated market practices, it will be penalised, and the brand will suffer reputational damage, believes ICICI Securities. CCI will complete the probe in 90 days and submit the report. Asian Paints holds a leadership position with a market share of over 50 per cent, while Birla Opus has gained a 7 per cent market share within a short span of two years. Though the final verdict is yet to be announced, CCI's preliminary findings indicate wrongdoing by Asian Paints, which may not sit well with the market, the brokerage firm noted in a report.

While JM Financial Institutional Securities acknowledges Asian Paints' brand equity and supply chain strengths, it points out that over the past two years, these advantages have been challenged, as evidenced by the company's underperformance in sales growth compared to peers and the industry. While initial signs of normalisation in competitive activity (likely stabilisation in sales run-rate of Birla Opus) and JSW Paints' intent to scale up sustainably are positive, it is too early to declare stabilisation in the industry structure. The premium segment, a stronghold of Asian Paints, could see increased activity from new players (Birla Opus and increased focus on Dulux by JSW Paints-Akzo) as well as existing incumbents (Berger Paints), who are strengthening their position in urban markets. Hence, while valuations are below long-term averages for Asian Paints, the industry structure and earnings profile/visibility have also changed. The brokerage firm maintains its cautious view on the sector and would await more concrete signs of revenue recovery before altering its stance on Asian Paints.