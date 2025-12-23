Brokerages cheer Motherson's Nexans auto deal, see global PV wiring upside

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the brokerages in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

Motilal Oswal also reiterated its ‘Buy; rating on the stock with a target price of ₹129, on the back of strong long-term growth drivers such as rising premiumisation, the EV transition, a robust order backlog across auto and non-auto segments, and the successful integration of acquisitions. While flagging near-term risks from global tariff uncertainties, the brokerage said SAMIL is likely to be relatively insulated due to its localised manufacturing model and proximity to customers, positioning it as a potential long-term beneficiary of industry consolidation.