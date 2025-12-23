Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 07:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / ICICI Securities sees strong outlook for Aditya Infotech; retains 'Buy'

ICICI Securities sees strong outlook for Aditya Infotech; retains 'Buy'

The brokerage believes Aditya Infotech will continue to gain market share, supported by rising brand equity, manufacturing expansion, and favourable regulatory norms

Aditya Infotech share price

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

ICICI Securities remains upbeat on video security and surveillance products and services provider Aditya Infotech and has reiterated its Buy rating on the stock, citing the company’s strong market position and sustained growth prospects. The brokerage believes Aditya Infotech will continue to gain market share, supported by rising brand equity, manufacturing expansion, and favourable regulatory norms.
 
Following a recent management interaction, ICICI Securities retained its Buy call with a DCF-based target price of ₹1,800, implying a target P/E multiple of 46x FY28E earnings.
 
Among the key takeaways from the meeting, the brokerage highlighted the launch of two new brands—Eyra and Nexivue—aimed at capturing market share at the bottom of the pyramid. The company is also stepping up brand-building efforts through higher advertising spends and the rollout of CP Plus Galaxy stores. ICICI Securities expects the share of revenue from IP cameras to rise to over 90 per cent in the next three to four years. It added that smaller peers are likely to remain in an investment phase for the next two to three years, which could allow Aditya Infotech to sustain its market share.
 
 
The brokerage also pointed to the company’s partnership with Qualcomm for video security solutions as a long-term strategic growth driver. “With STQC norms and growing brand equity under the CP PLUS brand, AIL is well placed to gain market share and sustain profitable growth over the medium to long term,” said ICICI Securities.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Meanwhile here are the other key reasons behind the bullish view:

New brands to address white spaces across price points

ICICI Securities noted that Eyra and Nexivue have been introduced to target the lower end of the market. Eyra is well positioned to take market share from Dahua, while Nexivue is expected to gain traction in the unorganised and entry-level segments. “This multi-brand strategy allows the company to address consumers across price points without diluting core brand equity,” said the brokerage.

Also Read

Stocks to buy

Stocks to buy today: Shriram Finance, Varun Beverages; check target price

Beverages

Why Varun Beverages' Twizza acquisition could be a game changer in Africa

Shriram Finance

Earnings upgrade ahead for Shriram Finance as MUFG deal boosts capital basepremium

Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance shares touch all-time high after MUFG capital infusion

stock market, BSE

BSE shares rise 3% after reports of new monthly index options launch

Continued focus on brand building

Management has indicated increased investments in brand building, including the expansion of CP Plus Galaxy stores and higher advertising spend intensity. Distribution efforts are also being strengthened in South and West India, where penetration remains relatively lower. ICICI Securities believes this sustained brand push is critical to driving consumer pull and supporting premiumisation.

Qualcomm partnership as a key differentiator

The exclusive partnership with Qualcomm is aimed at launching insight-driven, AI-enabled video security solutions. The collaboration combines Aditya Infotech’s product ecosystem and distribution strength with Qualcomm’s technology capabilities. “In our view, this enhances product differentiation and strengthens long-term customer stickiness,” said ICICI Securities.
 
(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the brokerage in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)
 
 

More From This Section

stock market, BSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates positive start; Asian markets trade higher

Motor Insurance

Motilal Oswal sector of the week: Motor Insurance; top bets, target here

Bullish, market, stock market, bonds, trading

Year-ender 2025: India stocks lag EM, Asia in worst showing in decades

Q&A with Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies on market outlook for 2026.

Sensex can hit 100,000 in 2026 if earnings pickup: Chris Wood

ILLUSTRATION: BINAY SINHA

Mutual funds' NFO collection shrinks in 2025 as equity appetite coolspremium

Topics : Buzzing stocks share market Share price Stock Analysis Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayGujarat Kidney IPOGold-Silver Price TodayTop Football Moments in 2025Ed Sheeran's Weight Loss JourneyWho is Motaleb SikdarTech Wrap December 22Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon