Reliance stock trades gap-up post Q2 results; what it means? Strategy here

Reliance stock outlook
RelianceCurrent Price: ₹1,460 Likely Target: ₹1,620 Upside Potential: 11% Support: ₹1,433; ₹1,427; ₹1,414; ₹1,385 Resistance: ₹1,515; ₹1,540 Historical chart shows that Reliance stock rallied over 19 per cent post Q4FY25 results, from levels of around ₹1,292 on April 28, 2025 to a high of ₹1,541 on July 9, 2025. Technically, a gap-up trade is considered as a bullish sign, with the day's low considered as the key support for the trend ahead.
