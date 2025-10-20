Home / Markets / News / Reliance stock trades gap-up post Q2 results; what it means? Strategy here

In the past, Reliance had seen a gap-up open post Q4FY25 results in April following which the stock rallied over 19% in the next three months. Here's a trading strategy at current levels.

Reliance Industries, RIL
Reliance stock can gain up to 11% from here, suggest technical charts.
Rex Cano Mumbai
Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 12:23 PM IST
Reliance Industries share price opened with a gap-up of 1.6 per cent at ₹1,440, and went on to hit an intra-day high of ₹1,467 on Monday as investors cheered the Q2 performance.  The Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-retail conglomerate posted a 14.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit at ₹22,092 crore for Q2FY26 when compared with ₹19,323 crore in the corresponding Q2 quarter last fiscal. Revenue from operations increased by 10.2 per cent to ₹2.59 trillion from ₹2.35 trillion.  The company delivered a robust performance during Q2FY26 led by strong contributions from O2C, Jio, and retail businesses, said Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries.  Meanwhile, on the NSE, Reliance stock has gained 7 per cent thus far in the month of October, and has rallied nearly 21 per cent so far in 2025. In comparison, the Nifty 50 index has gained 5 per cent this month, and surged 9.3 per cent so far this year.  More importantly, Reliance stock has seen a gap-up trade similar to that seen after reporting Q4 results in April 2025. Here's what happened next and a likely trading strategy for the road ahead. 

Reliance stock outlook

Reliance

Current Price: ₹1,460  Likely Target: ₹1,620  Upside Potential: 11%  Support: ₹1,433; ₹1,427; ₹1,414; ₹1,385  Resistance: ₹1,515; ₹1,540  Historical chart shows that Reliance stock rallied over 19 per cent post Q4FY25 results, from levels of around ₹1,292 on April 28, 2025 to a high of ₹1,541 on July 9, 2025. Technically, a gap-up trade is considered as a bullish sign, with the day's low considered as the key support for the trend ahead. 
 
  As such, today's low at ₹1,433 is likely to act as a key support for Reliance stock going ahead. That apart, the daily chart shows that Reliance is also seen trading above the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the daily chart, and its 100-Day Moving Average (100-DMA), implying likely support at ₹1,427 and ₹1,414 levels. The short-term trend is likely to be favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹1,385.  On the upside, Reliance stock is likely to target ₹1,620 levels on the upside, with some resistance likely around ₹1,515 and ₹1,540 levels. 

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

