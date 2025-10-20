Reliance stock trades gap-up post Q2 results; what it means? Strategy here

As such, today's low at ₹1,433 is likely to act as a key support for Reliance stock going ahead. That apart, the daily chart shows that Reliance is also seen trading above the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the daily chart, and its 100-Day Moving Average (100-DMA), implying likely support at ₹1,427 and ₹1,414 levels. The short-term trend is likely to be favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹1,385.On the upside, Reliance stock is likely to target ₹1,620 levels on the upside, with some resistance likely around ₹1,515 and ₹1,540 levels.