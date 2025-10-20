Home / Markets / News / Samvat 2082: When is Muhurat Trading 2025? Check date, time, key details

Samvat 2082: When is Muhurat Trading 2025? Check date, time, key details

This year, the Muhurat trading 2025 session is scheduled for October 21, running from 01:45 PM to 02:45 PM, with a pre-opening window from 01:30 PM to 01:45 PM

A stock broker and his family watch the Diwali Muhurat trading at BSE, in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Muhurat Trading 2025: Indian stock markets will open for a special one-hour Muhurat trading session on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, as announced by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE. This annual Diwali tradition marks the beginning of the new Hindu financial year, Samvat 2082, and is considered an auspicious time for investors to make fresh trades. With festive sentiment in the air, market experts are hopeful about the year ahead, expecting better earnings growth and supportive government policies to drive the markets forward.

Muhurat Trading 2025 Date and Time

This year, the Muhurat trading session is scheduled for October 21, running from 01:45 PM to 02:45 PM, with a pre-opening window from 01:30 PM to 01:45 PM, as outlined in the latest exchange announcements. The cut-off time for position limits and collateral value, as well as the trade modification window, will close at 2:55 PM. All trades executed during this special session will result in regular settlement obligations, just like any normal trading day.
 
This special trading hour marks the beginning of Vikram Samvat 2082, the Hindu New Year that coincides with Diwali. Traditionally, investors view Muhurat trading as an auspicious time to initiate new trades, believing it invites prosperity and financial success in the coming year.
 
Markets will remain closed on Wednesday, October 22, in observance of Balipratipada, the day after Diwali. Regular trading activities will resume on Thursday, October 23.

Upcoming market holidays

The next stock market holiday after Diwali will fall on November 5, in observance of Prakash Gurpurb – Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birth anniversary. The final market holiday of the year will be on December 25, 2025, for Christmas. 
 

Market outlook for Samvat 2082

Analysts believe Samvat 2082 could usher in a strong market rebound, driven by robust earnings growth in key sectors, policy tailwinds like a ₹12 lakh crore budget push, and potential trade deals boosting exports.
 
Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president for research at Mehta Equities, said Samvat 2081 turned out to be a year of consolidation, with the broader market delivering a modest return of approximately 1 per cent ROI between November 2024 and September 2025. Despite subdued performance, this period laid a strong foundation for potential upside.
 
As we look ahead to Samvat 2082, Tapse believes the year will be marked by strong earnings growth across selective sectors like Auto & Auto ancillaries, PSU bank, and NFBC. 
 
"Going forward, we expect the market leaders in these sectors to emerge as the top winners, driven by earnings visibility, structural tailwinds, and favourable policy support," he added. 

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

